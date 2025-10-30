Hormel Foods announces planned retirement of PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail sales, following three decades of service and leadership

Natosha Walsh to succeed Connor following his retirement

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced the planned upcoming retirement of PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail sales, to coincide with his 30-year anniversary with the company this spring. Throughout his career, Connor has guided the organization through multiple transformation initiatives, built high-performing teams and championed the growth and development of talent across the organization.

PJ Connor Natosha Walsh

Natosha Walsh, a 26-year company veteran and vice president of Retail sales – West, will succeed Connor upon his retirement. A seasoned sales executive, Walsh brings extensive experience across sales, trade management, category management, supply chain and brand management, along with a strong record of developing teams and delivering results.

"PJ has been a tremendous asset to the organization throughout his three-decade long career," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "He has consistently delivered results, inspired his teams, and helped shape our company's strategy and culture. We are grateful for his insight, dedication and focus on supporting our retail partners. His vision and commitment have left a lasting impact on Hormel Foods and the teams he has led. We wish PJ all the best in retirement."

"Natosha is an accomplished and respected leader with broad experience and a deep understanding of our business," Ghingo continued. "Her customer focus, collaborative approach and proven leadership will serve her well as she takes on this important role. I'm confident she will continue to strengthen our retail partnerships, drive performance and build on the strong foundation PJ established."



About PJ Connor

Connor joined Hormel Foods as a sales representative in 1996. He held various leadership positions including district team leader, director of the Albertsons business team and director of customer development for the central team before being named senior vice president of consumer products sales in 2011. Connor was promoted to president of consumer products sales in 2019 and assumed his current role as group vice president of Retail sales in 2022.

He received his bachelor's degree from Winona State University (Winona, Minnesota) and is a graduate of the Minnesota Executive Program at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. He has also attended the Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.).

About Natosha Walsh

Walsh joined Hormel Foods in 1999. Throughout her career, she has developed a cross-functional background by holding positions of increasing responsibility in sales, trade and category management, customer account leadership, supply chain and brand management. Walsh was named vice president and senior vice president of sales in the consumer products sales division in 2018 and vice president of Retail sales – national chains in 2022. She was named vice president of marketing – Retail for Convenient Meals and Proteins in 2023 and assumed her current position of vice president for Retail Sales – West in 2025.

Walsh graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in marketing and international business. She is active in community and industry organizations, including serving as the chair of the Women's Meat Industry Network.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation