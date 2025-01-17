Hormel Foods Provides Over $2M in Products and Disaster Relief Support for California Wildfires

The company, along with joint-venture MegaMex Foods — the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, and CHI-CHI'S® salsa — partner to deliver assistance to communities where team members live and work

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is committed to supporting disaster relief efforts across Southern California as wildfires continue to impact communities. The company has donated cash and products valued at more than $2 million retail to aid those affected, working closely with long-standing partners on the ground, including Convoy of Hope.

MegaMex Logo (PRNewsfoto/MegaMex Foods)

To date, Hormel Foods has donated food products totaling more than 550,000 pounds, which equates to over 460,000 meals*. The donation included essential ready-to-eat and shelf-stable products from brands such as PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, JUSTIN'S® and EMBASA®. Frozen and refrigerated products such as JENNIE-O® OVEN READY™ whole turkeys, WHOLLY® avocado minis and COLUMBUS® meats were also included. Additionally, the Hormel Foods Foodservice division supported restaurant operators in their efforts to provide free meals to first responders and displaced community members.

Given the company's commitment to education and recognizing the wildfire's impact on local schools, the Hormel Foods Charitable Trust along with MegaMex Foods — which is headquartered in Orange, California — jointly donated $50,000 to the LA Unified School District Education Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund. These dollars will go toward assisting students, faculty and families affected by the disaster.

"We are devastated by the impact that ongoing wildfires have had across the greater L.A. area," said Katie Clark, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. "Ensuring that first responders, aid workers and community members in need have access to food, protein and nutrition is an ongoing priority for us. We partnered with Convoy of Hope and local restaurants to ensure the products we donated would be useful right away. We are dedicated to supporting relief efforts in both the short- and long-term as communities restock pantries and rebuild lives."

*Based on USDA guidelines, a meal is equal to 1.2 pounds of food.

