Hormel Foods Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Earnings

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 unless otherwise noted.

The impact of the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) is excluded in the presentation of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP measures of organic volume and organic net sales. The impact of the CytoSport divestiture last year is excluded from prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share. Operating free cash flow is also presented as a non-GAAP metric.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FISCAL 2020

Volume of 4.8 billion lbs., up 1%; organic volume 1 up 2%

up 2% Net sales of $9.6 billion , up 1%; organic net sales 1 up 2%

, up 1%; organic net sales up 2% Operating income of $1.1 billion , down 8%

, down 8% Operating margin of 11.5% compared to 12.6% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.66 , down 8%; down 2% to adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 last year

, down 8%; down 2% to adjusted diluted earnings per share last year Cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion , up 22%

, up 22% Operating free cash flow1 of $0.8 billion , up 21%

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FOURTH QUARTER

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., down 2%; organic volume 1 down 3%

down 3% Net sales of $2.4 billion , down 3%; organic net sales 1 down 4%

, down 3%; organic net sales down 4% Operating margin of 11.4% compared to 12.8% last year

Effective tax rate of 15.9% compared to 21.0% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.43 , down 9% from $0.47

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"I'm proud of how our team overcame multiple challenges to deliver record sales this year," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "We grew sales in all four segments, which speaks to the strategic balance we have built into our company. In several of our domestic businesses, strong demand for our products exceeded the available supply. From a bottom-line perspective, our experienced leadership team managed through the incremental supply chain costs we incurred related to the pandemic, which was the largest driver of our earnings decline," Snee said.

"For the quarter, growth in our International segment was incredibly strong, particularly in China, where we drove balanced growth between the retail and foodservice channels. International sales of SPAM® luncheon meat and SKIPPY® peanut butter remained robust," Snee said. "We continued to see a high level of growth for many retail and deli brands, including Applegate®, Columbus®, Jennie-O®, Hormel® Black Label®, Herdez® and SKIPPY®. Consistent with industry trends, our foodservice business showed declines this past quarter. As a leader in the industry, we will continue to support the distributor and operator community during this difficult time."

"I am optimistic about generating sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2021. Our One Supply Chain team delivered steady production improvements throughout the quarter, and our production capacity for key product lines is structurally higher as we move into next year. The balance we have across the retail, deli, foodservice and international channels gives us confidence in our ability to perform well in many different economic scenarios," Snee said. "This most recent surge of COVID-19 cases in communities does create a level of uncertainty in a number of areas, notably labor availability, customer demand and raw material markets. Our company has adjusted to these conditions and will continue to invest to meet the needs of our team members, customers, consumers and operators."

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

"We opened our new Burke pizza toppings plant expansion this quarter, which will provide much-needed capacity for our pizza toppings business," Snee said. "We are also on track to open our new state-of-the-art dry sausage production facility for Columbus® charcuterie products during the first half of the year."

"Finally, we are investing in a major capacity expansion for our pepperoni business," Snee said. "Even before the pandemic, we needed more capacity to support our retail and foodservice businesses. This expansion will give us a long runway to continue growing in this important category."

COVID-19 RESPONSE

"As we enter fiscal 2021, we are witnessing another dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across the nation," Snee said. "Employee safety remains our top priority, and we are doubling down on our awareness initiative, KEEP COVID OUT!, which reinforces the importance of taking preventive measures at our production facilities and in our communities where we work and live."

For the full year, the company absorbed over $80 million in incremental supply chain costs primarily related to lower production volumes, employee bonuses and enhanced safety measures in its production facilities. The company estimates most of the incremental supply chain costs are temporary and can be minimized after the pandemic subsides.

DIVIDENDS

"We announced a five percent increase to our annual dividend, making the new dividend $0.98 per share," Snee said. "This is the 55th consecutive year in which we've increased our dividend, which is a testament to the strong and consistent performance our company continues to deliver."

Effective Nov. 16, 2020, the company paid its 369th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $0.93 per share.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume down 4%; organic volume 1 down 5%

down 5% Net sales down 5%; organic net sales 1 down 7%

down 7% Segment profit down 17%

Retail and deli sales growth from brands such as Applegate®, Hormel® Black Label® and Columbus®, in addition to the impact from the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition did not offset a significant decline in foodservice sales. Sales were impacted by production limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower inventory levels. The decline in segment profit was due to lower foodservice sales, incremental supply chain costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in commodity profits.

Grocery Products

Volume up 1%

Net sales down 1%

Segment profit up 1%

Demand for center store brands remained strong, led by growth from brands such as SKIPPY®, Herdez® and Hormel® Compleats®. Sales were impacted by lower inventory levels and production limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic on certain center store products and lower sales for MegaMex foodservice items. Segment profit increased as improved results across the nut butters portfolio more than offset increased freight expense and lower earnings from our MegaMex foodservice business.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume down 2%

Net sales down 6%

Segment profit down 21%

Volume and sales growth of Jennie-O® lean ground products and whole birds were exceptionally strong. Reduced demand for foodservice and commodity products led to the overall decline in sales. Lower foodservice earnings and increased supply chain costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic drove the significant decline in segment profit.

International & Other

Volume down 1%

Net sales up 8%

Segment profit up 55%

Sales increased due to strong worldwide demand for SPAM® luncheon meat and growth in China. Results in China were positively impacted by strong demand for branded retail items, such as SKIPPY® peanut butter, and an accelerating recovery in the foodservice channel. The significant increase in segment profit was due to improved results in China, higher income from our partners in the Philippines, South Korea and Europe, and branded export growth.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

In an effort to add an increased level of disclosure and clarity to the nature, timing and uncertainty of our revenue, net sales have been disaggregated into sales channels, which can also be found in the upcoming Form 10-K. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent changes in consumer behavior drove higher retail sales in each of the company's segments. Overall deli channel sales increased even as some categories declined. Foodservice net sales continued to show declines, similar to prior quarters. International sales increased primarily due to sales increases in China.

U.S. retail net sales up 7%

U.S. deli net sales up 1%

U.S. foodservice net sales down 23%

International net sales up 2%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS - FISCAL 2020

Income Statement

Operating margin for the full year was 11.5% compared to 12.6%. The company was negatively impacted by higher operating costs in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 5%. The increase was primarily related to one-time adjustments in 2019 related to the CytoSport sale.

Advertising investments were $124 million compared to $131 million last year.

compared to last year. The effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 19.1% last year.

The fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 contain an extra week as compared to fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $1,128 million , up 22% compared to last year. The increase was primarily due to effective management of working capital.

, up 22% compared to last year. The increase was primarily due to effective management of working capital. The company acquired the Sadler's Smokehouse business for $271 million during the year.

during the year. Dividends paid to shareholders were $487 million . The company paid its 369 th consecutive quarterly dividend on Nov. 16 at the annual rate of $0.93 per share, an 11% increase over the prior year.

. The company paid its 369 consecutive quarterly dividend on at the annual rate of per share, an 11% increase over the prior year. Capital expenditures were $368 million . The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 is $350 million . Large projects include a new dry sausage facility in Nebraska , a pepperoni capacity expansion project, Project Orion and many other projects to support growth of branded products.

. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 is . Large projects include a new dry sausage facility in , a pepperoni capacity expansion project, Project Orion and many other projects to support growth of branded products. Share repurchases totaled $12 million , representing 0.3 million shares purchased.

, representing 0.3 million shares purchased. Depreciation and amortization expense for the full year was $206 million . Depreciation and amortization expense for fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately $210 million .

Balance Sheet

The company is in a strong financial position with ample liquidity, a conservative level of debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $1,714 million from $673 million at the beginning of the year primarily due to the cash proceeds from the $1.0 billion debt offering during the year.

from at the beginning of the year primarily due to the cash proceeds from the debt offering during the year. Total long-term debt is $1,304 million compared to $250 million at the beginning of the year.

compared to at the beginning of the year. Working capital increased to $2,075 million from $1,256 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to a higher cash balance from the debt offering during the year.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 9 a.m. CST on Nov. 24, 2020. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 5831860. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CST, Nov. 24, 2020, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 34-41 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Jul. 26, 2020, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurement of adjusted diluted earnings per share is presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the impact associated with the divestiture of the CytoSport business in fiscal 2019.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) in the Refrigerated Foods segment and the CytoSport divestiture (April 2019) in the Grocery Products, and International & Other segments.

The company defines the non-GAAP adjusted financial measurement of operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The company views operating free cash flow as an important measure, because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors, because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts)



















ADJUSTED EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)





















Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 25, 2020

October 27, 2019





GAAP

Earnings

GAAP

Earnings

CytoSport

Business

Impact

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

Earnings

%

Change TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT $ 1,166,782



$ 1,214,735



$ (26,808)



$ 1,187,927



(1.8)

Net unallocated expense 52,307



5,362



16,469



21,831



139.6

Noncontrolling interest 272



342



—



342



(20.5)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 1,114,747



$ 1,209,715



$ (43,277)



$ 1,166,438



(4.4)

Provision for income taxes 206,393



230,567



12,656



243,223



(15.1)

NET EARNINGS $ 908,354



$ 979,148



$ (55,933)



$ 923,215



(1.6)

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 272



342



—



342



(20.4)

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION $ 908,082



$ 978,806



$ (55,933)



$ 922,873



(1.6)





















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.66



$ 1.80



$ (0.10)



$ 1.70



(2.4)



OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended





Fifty-Two Weeks Ended





October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

%

Change

October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

%

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 249,938



$ 350,084







$ 1,128,024



$ 922,996





Purchases of property and equipment (140,671)



(139,607)







(367,501)



(293,838)





TOTAL $ 109,267



$ 210,477



(48.1) %

$ 760,523



$ 629,158



20.9 %













































ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended





October 25, 2020

October 27, 2019



VOLUME (LBS.) Reported

GAAP Acquisitions Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Reported

GAAP Divestitures Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP

% Change Grocery Products 317,743

—

317,743



313,489

—

313,489



1.4

Refrigerated Foods 572,873

(4,772)

568,101



598,474

—

598,474



(5.1)

Jennie-O Turkey Store 237,435

—

237,435



242,421

—

242,421



(2.1)

International & Other 81,383

—

81,383



82,493

—

82,493



(1.3)

TOTAL 1,209,434

(4,772)

1,204,662



1,236,877

—

1,236,877



(2.6)

NET SALES

















Grocery Products $ 580,617

$ —

$ 580,617



$ 584,085

$ —

$ 584,085



(0.6)

Refrigerated Foods 1,308,842

(27,364)

1,281,478



1,373,009

—

1,373,009



(6.7)

Jennie-O Turkey Store 373,471

—

373,471



398,512

—

398,512



(6.3)

International & Other 157,175

—

157,175



145,907

—

145,907



7.7

TOTAL $ 2,420,105

$ (27,364)

$ 2,392,741



$ 2,501,513

$ —

$ 2,501,513



(4.3)

























Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

October 25, 2020

October 27, 2019



VOLUME (LBS.) Reported

GAAP Acquisitions Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Reported

GAAP Divestitures Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP

% Change Grocery Products 1,281,562

—

1,281,562



1,283,492

(69,910)

1,213,582



5.6

Refrigerated Foods 2,360,571

(15,298)

2,345,273



2,325,156

—

2,325,156



0.9

Jennie-O Turkey Store 815,425

—

815,425



789,337

—

789,337



3.3

International & Other 337,149

—

337,149



339,296

(2,052)

337,244



—

TOTAL 4,794,707

(15,298)

4,779,409



4,737,281

(71,962)

4,665,319



2.4

NET SALES

















Grocery Products $ 2,385,291

$ —

$ 2,385,291



$ 2,369,317

$ (130,588)

$ 2,238,729



6.5

Refrigerated Foods 5,271,061

(89,363)

5,181,698



5,210,741

—

5,210,741



(0.6)

Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,333,459

—

1,333,459



1,323,783

—

1,323,783



0.7

International & Other 618,650

—

618,650



593,476

(3,889)

589,587



4.9

TOTAL $ 9,608,462

$ (89,363)

$ 9,519,099



$ 9,497,317

$ (134,477)

$ 9,362,840



1.7



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 580,617



$ 584,085



(0.6)

Refrigerated Foods

1,308,842



1,373,009



(4.7)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

373,471



398,512



(6.3)

International & Other

157,175



145,907



7.7

TOTAL

$ 2,420,105



$ 2,501,513



(3.3)





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 81,642



$ 80,923



0.9

Refrigerated Foods

157,810



189,287



(16.6)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

32,618



41,031



(20.5)

International & Other

27,047



17,455



55.0

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

299,116



328,696



(9.0)

Net unallocated expense

20,553



5,065



305.8

Noncontrolling interest

169



63



172.2

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 278,732



$ 323,694



(13.9)

















Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 2,385,291



$ 2,369,317



0.7

Refrigerated Foods

5,271,061



5,210,741



1.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,333,459



1,323,783



0.7

International & Other

618,650



593,476



4.2

TOTAL

$ 9,608,462



$ 9,497,317



1.2





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 358,008



$ 339,497



5.5

Refrigerated Foods

609,406



681,763



(10.6)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

105,585



117,962



(10.5)

International & Other

93,782



75,513



24.2

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

1,166,782



1,214,735



(3.9)

Net unallocated expense

52,307



5,362



875.5

Noncontrolling interest

272



342



(20.4)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 1,114,747



$ 1,209,715



(7.9)



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019 Net sales

$ 2,420,105



$ 2,501,513



$ 9,608,462



$ 9,497,317

Cost of products sold

1,962,340



2,007,790



7,782,498



7,612,669

GROSS PROFIT

457,765



493,723



1,825,963



1,884,648

Selling, general and administrative

190,797



183,795



761,315



727,584

Equity in earnings of affiliates

9,729



11,068



35,572



39,201

OPERATING INCOME

276,697



320,996



1,100,220



1,196,265

Interest & investment income

10,306



5,793



35,596



31,520

Interest expense

(8,270)



(3,095)



(21,069)



(18,070)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

278,732



323,694



1,114,747



1,209,715

Provision for income taxes

44,207



68,128



206,393



230,567

(effective tax rate)

15.9 %

21.0 %

18.5 %

19.1 % NET EARNINGS

234,526



255,566



908,354



979,148

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

169



63



272



342

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 234,356



$ 255,503



$ 908,082



$ 978,806



















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.43



$ 0.48



$ 1.69



$ 1.83

Diluted

$ 0.43



$ 0.47



$ 1.66



$ 1.80



















WEIGHTED AVG. SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

539,726



534,151



538,007



534,578

Diluted

548,029



543,802



546,592



545,232



















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2325



$ 0.2100



$ 0.9300



$ 0.8400



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (In thousands)













October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,714,309



$ 672,901

Short-term marketable securities

17,338



14,736

Accounts receivable

702,419



574,396

Inventories

1,072,762



1,042,362

Income taxes receivable

41,449



19,924

Prepaid expenses

18,349



22,637

Other current assets

12,438



14,457

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

3,579,063



2,361,413











Goodwill

2,612,727



2,481,645

Other intangibles

1,076,285



1,033,862

Pension assets

183,232



135,915

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

308,372



289,157

Other assets

250,382



177,901

Property, plant & equipment, net

1,898,222



1,629,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,908,282



$ 8,109,004





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accounts payable

$ 644,609



$ 590,033

Accrued expenses

59,136



62,031

Accrued worker's compensation

25,070



24,272

Accrued marketing

108,502



96,305

Employee-related expenses

252,845



213,515

Taxes payable

22,480



6,208

Interest and dividends payable

132,632



112,685

Current maturities of long-term debt

258,691



—

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,503,965



1,105,049











Long-term debt, less current maturities

1,044,936



250,000

Pension and post-retirement benefits

552,878



536,490

Other long-term liabilities

157,399



115,356

Deferred income taxes

218,779



176,574

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(395,250)



(399,500)

Other shareholder's investment

6,825,576



6,325,035

TOTAL LIAB. & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 9,908,282



$ 8,109,004



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019

October 25,

2020

October 27,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net earnings

$ 234,526



$ 255,566



$ 908,354



$ 979,148

Depreciation and amortization

56,007



42,994



205,781



165,209

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(74,876)



(9,303)



(29,013)



(215,548)

Other

34,282



60,827



42,902



(5,813)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

249,938



350,084



1,128,024



922,996



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Net (purchase) sale of securities

53



(612)



(2,589)



(14,496)

Proceeds from sale of business

—



5,921



—



479,806

Acquisitions of businesses and intangibles

—



—



(270,789)



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(140,671)



(139,607)



(367,501)



(293,838)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

450



1,144



1,916



37,402

(Increase) decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

(10,109)



(1,634)



(17,352)



11,279

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(150,276)



(134,788)



(656,316)



220,153



















FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from long-term debt

—



—



992,381



—

Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases

(2,147)



—



(8,368)



(374,840)

Dividends paid on common stock

(125,373)



(112,082)



(487,376)



(437,053)

Share repurchase

—



—



(12,360)



(174,246)

Other

9,700



11,788



81,895



59,895

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(117,820)



(100,294)



566,172



(926,244)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3,098



(2,300)



3,526



(3,140)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(15,060)



112,702



1,041,407



213,765

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,729,368



560,199



672,901



459,136

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

$ 1,714,309



$ 672,901



$ 1,714,309



$ 672,901



SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

