HORMEL FOODS SALES, LLC RECALLS A LIMITED NUMBER OF PLANTERS® HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS 4 OZ. AND PLANTERS® DELUXE LIGHTLY SALTED MIXED NUTS 8.75 OZ. BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

AUSTIN, Minn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of two PLANTERS® products that were produced at one of its facilities in April. This recall only impacts two retailers in five states. These products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recalled product is limited to 4 oz. packages of PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts. The "Best if Used By Date" is located on the bottom of the Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts can and the UPC code is located on the side of the can.

Brand Product Description UPC BIUB PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts 2900002097 04 11 25 PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts 2900001621 05APR26

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of PLANTERS® brand products are included in this recall.

There have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified. This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange. If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here, via chat at https://www.planters.com/ or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays.

Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. A full investigation is currently under way to determine the potential source of the contamination.

