SPAM® Brand Teams Up with Rookie Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan to Launch "SPAM® Brand vs. Everybody" Big Game Campaign

Hawaiian-born standout brings island-inspired flavor to game day, challenging fans to rethink traditional watch party menus

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SPAM® brand is throwing down for the Big Game with the "SPAM® brand vs. Everybody" campaign, teaming up with star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan to challenge fans to rethink traditional game day menus. A Hawaii native raised on SPAM® musubi, McMillan brings a lifelong connection to the SPAM® brand as the iconic pantry staple invites fans to elevate their watch-party spreads and discover why the SPAM® brand products are the ultimate watch party MVP.

The SPAM® brand is throwing down for the Big Game with the “SPAM® brand vs. Everybody” campaign, teaming up with star wide receiver Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan to challenge fans to rethink traditional game day menus. A Hawaii native raised on SPAM® musubi, McMillan brings a lifelong connection to the SPAM® brand as the iconic pantry staple invites fans to elevate their watch-party spreads and discover why the SPAM® brand products are the ultimate watch party MVP. SPAM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

For McMillan, who grew up in Waimānalo, Hawaii, SPAM® musubi isn't just a snack – it's a way of life, a cultural staple, a pre-game ritual and a taste of home that has fueled him throughout his football journey. Now, he's calling on fans nationwide to experience what he's known all along: the SPAM® brand delivers bold flavor and versatility that traditional game day foods simply can't match.

"Growing up in Waimānalo, the SPAM® brand is a staple of our culture," said McMillan. "My favorite home-cooked meals are SPAM® and eggs, which my mom still makes for me whenever I'm home, and SPAM® musubi. This partnership is special because it honors where I'm from and my core childhood memories."

Starting February 3, fans can join the "SPAM® brand vs. Everybody" movement and win exclusive prize packs:

Visit Tetairoa McMillan (@Nalo) on Instagram. Follow the @SPAMBrand. Comment #SPAMBrandvsEverybody on the game day food post, confirming you're ready to make SPAM® musubi the hero of your football spread.

"For nearly 90 years, the SPAM® brand has been a beloved staple in kitchens worldwide, and nowhere is that love stronger than in communities where SPAM® musubi is a cultural icon," said Robbie Koons, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "Partnering with Tetairoa allows us to authentically celebrate that heritage while inviting a new generation of fans to rethink what game day food looks like."

From crispy, sizzling bites to the ultimate SPAM® musubi, the SPAM® brand is proving why it's the MVP every watch party menu deserves.

For more information about the SPAM® brand products and recipes, visit SPAM.com and follow @SPAMBrand on Instagram.

About the SPAM® Brand

This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at shop.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com .

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation