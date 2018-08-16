Hormel Foods Shares Top 10 Lunch Box Hacks For Back-To-School Season

"I spend a lot of time inside the homes of families all over the country and tips for preparing a nutritious, easy and cost-effective lunch that kids want to eat is frequently asked for by consumers," said Tanya Rodriguez, cultural anthropologist at Hormel Foods. "The list of hacks will make lunch fun for kids and offer a new variety of foods and flavors."

Lunch Box Hacks

Use a paper straw for a fun twist on a sandwich. Cut meat, cheese and bread into fun shapes with cookie cutters and slide the shapes onto the straw. Use waffles, pancakes or bagels instead of bread for a nice change of pace. Use a frozen Wholly Guacamole® mini as an ice pack to keep your lunch cold. It will be thawed by lunch time and you can dip your veggies or chips in the guacamole. Cut large CHI-CHI'S® flour tortillas with a small cookie cutter round to make mini tacos and then use silicone muffin liners to create a build your own taco bar. Place guacamole, salsa or peanut butter in the bottom of a jar, add veggies and cover with jar lid to save on containers. For PB&J sandwiches, put the peanut butter on both slices of bread. It keeps the jelly from seeping into the bread of the sandwich and getting soggy by lunchtime. Or for a fun twist on the PB&J, check out the new SKIPPY® P.B. Fruit Bites . Use muffin liners to keep foods separate in lunch boxes. Silicone muffin liners work especially well. Wrap a cheese stick with meat and a tortilla then slice it for a new twist on a sandwich. Build a salad in a disposable beverage glass. Place a fork through the cut out in the lid for a salad on the go. Write secret messages on bananas. Use a toothpick to write the message like I heart U or U R Beautiful or U R GR8.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

