Hormel Foods Welcomes Largest-Ever Class of Inspired Summer Interns

Students from over 50 colleges and universities participate in the company's 10-week, award-winning internship program

AUSTIN, Minn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An internship with Hormel Foods isn't your typical summer job. In fact, the majority of these talented collegiates, who will hone their skills on everything from sales and food science to engineering and marketing, will very likely receive a full-time job offer to join the Fortune 500 global branded food company. Hormel Foods converts over 70% of its interns into full-time team members.

This week Hormel Foods proudly welcomes the 2024 class of inspired interns to its award-winning summer internship program. The company will host more than 90 college students who represent over 50 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Vault, the leader in career research, exploration and discovery for professionals and students has consistently recognized Hormel Foods for having one of the best internship programs in the nation and has listed the company in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales; Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products.

"We are excited to welcome our largest class of summer interns in the company's history," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "Our interns will work alongside many of our professionals and will experience what it is like to contribute to an industry-leading Fortune 500 company. We are proud of the experiences our teams create and we place a high value on the insights the interns bring to our organization."

Throughout the 10-week program, each summer intern will experience hands-on business scenarios within every functional group of the company, including sales, marketing, analytics, operations, engineering, IT, R&D, quality control, corporate communications, insights and innovation. Every Hormel Foods summer internship is paid, with interns typically gaining 40 hours of experience per week. This year's program will run through Aug. 2.

The goal of each internship is to create a hands-on experience for the students, providing them with opportunities to work with and learn from all levels of management.

"We've created a cohesive internship program across the organization that provides a consistent experience and allows the interns to see the many career paths throughout the entire organization," Sheehan said. "You will find our summer interns working at the corporate headquarters, in regional sales offices throughout the country and with various Hormel Foods production facilities. We look forward to supporting these interns while they take their first steps in shaping their careers with our company."

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

