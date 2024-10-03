HORMEL® Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans Returns, Featuring 2 of the World's Hottest Peppers

Back by popular demand and available for a limited time, the makers of HORMEL® chili announce the return of the brand's hottest-ever chili variety

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to drop, the makers of HORMEL® Chili, America's No. 1 selling chili brand*, are once again heating up with the return of the limited-edition HORMEL® Ghost Reaper World's Hottest Chili with Beans. This fiery, seasonal-favorite combines classic chili with beans infused with two of the world's hottest peppers — ghost and Carolina — delivering an intensely satisfying experience unlike any other.

Back by popular demand and available for a limited time, HORMEL® Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans is a fiery, seasonal-favorite that combines classic chili with beans infused with two of the world’s hottest peppers — ghost and Carolina.

How hot is it? With the hottest ghost and Carolina peppers combining for over 3 million Scoville Heat Units, this chili provides a fiery kick, making it the hottest chili in the brand's history.

Each 15-ounce can of HORMEL® Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans is priced at a suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2.98, offering an affordable way to experience extreme heat in every bite.

"When we say, 'extreme heat,' we mean it. The kick provided by our HORMEL® Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans is the real deal," said Jason Hron, brand manager for HORMEL® chili. "Our latest variety is full of flavor and is sure to add heat to your next snack-time spread. Add HORMEL® Ghost Reaper Chili with Beans to chili cheese dip and surprise your gameday guests with a kick that will leave them wanting more!"

HORMEL® Ghost Reaper World's Hottest Chili with Beans is now available at select Walmart stores while supplies last. For more information, including recipes, nutritional details and where to buy, visit www.hormelchili.com.

*Based on latest 52-week Circana data.

About the HORMEL® Chili Brand

America loves HORMEL® Chili. First established in 1935, the brand has become the country's favorite canned-chili brand, with a wide range of products available to consumers at large. Whether enjoyed as a delectable dip for chips and/or French fries, or prepared as an easy and delicious weeknight meal, the tried-and-tested tastiness of HORMEL® Chili is a longstanding staple of American cuisine. For more information on all products under the HORMEL® Chili brand, including a wide array of recipes and where to buy, visit hormelchili.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation