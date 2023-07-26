Hormel Health Labs Brings Leading Line of Products to Discount Drug Mart Locations Throughout Ohio to Help Those Challenged by Dysphagia

Retailer Will Carry Thick & Easy® Products for Those with Swallowing Difficulties

AUSTIN, Minn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Ohio residents that are challenged by Dysphagia, Hormel Health Labs is pleased to announce that a selection of its dysphagia products is now available at Discount Drug Mart locations throughout Ohio. Hormel Health Labs is a leader in providing nutrition resources to people with swallowing difficulties through the Thick & Easy® product line. Thick & Easy® foods, beverages and mixes are designed to help those with dysphagia continue to enjoy their favorite items safely. Dysphagia affects up to 15 million adults in the United States.1

Products being sold at Discount Drug Mart include:

Thick & Easy ® Hydrolyte ® water

water Thick & Easy ® roasted chicken pureed meal

roasted chicken pureed meal Thick & Easy ® roasted turkey pureed meal

roasted turkey pureed meal Thick & Easy ® dairy drinks

dairy drinks Hormel ® Vital Cuisine ® 500 shakes

500 shakes Thick & Easy ® clear food and beverage thickener

clear food and beverage thickener Thick & Easy® instant food and beverage thickener

"Our Hormel Health Labs products are meant to help those struggling with dysphagia at home, offering them quick, safe ways to replicate a normal dining experience," said Tim Garry, RDN, director of marketing. "Dysphagia is a medical term for swallowing difficulties. It's a common affliction and often accompanies other adverse health events such as strokes or cancer. We're proud that our line of products at Discount Drug Mart will improve the availability of dysphagia products for people that need them."

To find a Discount Drug Mart near you, visit https://discount-drugmart.com/ and access the Store Locator.

In addition to its dysphagia line of products, Hormel Health Labs, a business that is part of global branded food company Hormel Foods, provides great-tasting, affordable and convenient food and meal solutions to improve people's lives through better food and nutrition. The business offers hundreds of other products designed to meet the needs presented by a variety of conditions including cancer treatment, kidney disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

1 Source: The National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders

About Hormel Health Labs

Widely recognized as the worldwide leader for Dysphagia products with brands like THICK & EASY® Instant Food & Beverage Thickener and CLIFFDALE FARMS™ Pureed Foods, Hormel Health Labs. A leading provider of great-tasting, affordable and convenient nutrition for major healthcare centers, special care facilities as well as caregivers or those caring for a loved one, Hormel Health Labs can provide nutritious and convenient food solutions help with any dietary need. Hormel Health Labs is part of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

