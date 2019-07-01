Hormel Health Labs Debuts a New Coffee Drink for People with Dysphagia

"Grabbing a cup of coffee with friends or enjoying it as you start your day is a ritual that people take for granted," said Tim Garry, director of marketing for Hormel Health Labs. "There are many disruptions to the lives of those challenged by dysphagia. The taste of a good cup of coffee should not be one of them. These new and improved Thick & Easy ® Coffee Sticks bring those with difficulty swallowing the comfort, togetherness and stability that a cup of coffee represents."

Thick & Easy® Coffee Sticks are the newest addition to the line of Thick and Easy® hot drink mixes. The coffee sticks introduce an improved swallowing agent thickened with xanthan gum to traditional products thickened with starches, which can be more problematic. The product is also decaffeinated to help individuals avoid dehydration.

New Thick & Easy® Coffee Sticks bring great flavor and convenience, and an overall improvement in quality of life, to people that experience difficulties in swallowing.

Combined with convenient pre-measured packaging, the product is easier to prepare and enjoy than ever before. In addition to the nutrition benefits of Thick & Easy® Coffee Sticks, they give those suffering from swallowing difficulties an easy way to reclaim their morning routine. Whether at home or on the go, simply dissolve the sticks in a cup of hot or cold water and let it stand until the desired consistency is reached.

The coffee sticks are available in two consistencies to meet individual dietary needs; IDDSI level 3 consistency which is moderately thick, and IDDSI level 2 consistency which is mildly thick.

Thick & Easy® Coffee Sticks are available from major healthcare suppliers and directly from Hormel Health Labs. Visit HormelHealthLabs.com for more information or to make a purchase.

About Hormel Health Labs

The Hormel Health Labs team is passionate about improving people's lives through better food and nutrition. Our mission is to provide great-tasting, affordable and convenient products – Nourishment When You Need It Most™. Our Thick & Easy® brand has been a leader in dysphagia nutrition for over 25 years, with products including pureed foods, desserts, thickened beverages and snacks for the millions of people affected by dysphagia. The company also has a broad portfolio of other health nutrition brands, including Hormel Vital Cuisine™ products, designed for those going through cancer treatment. Whether you are a major healthcare center, a special care facility, a caregiver or an individual, we are here to provide quality, tasty dietary solutions. Learn more or explore our line of products at www.HormelHealthLabs.com .

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

