Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Global Market Strategy Report 2016-2024 - Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Global Market Strategy Report 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Laboratories



Allergan



Bayer



Novartis



Noven Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Orion Pharma



Pfizer

TherapeuticsMD

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy

The HRT Controversy - An Insight

Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of HRT

Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society

IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT

The HRT Controversy Evolution in the New Millennium

The Regional Divide

Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver

New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs

Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions

Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market

The Premarin Saga

Health Risks Tarnish Premarin's Image

Better Safety Profile for Duavee - A Shot in the Arm for Pfizer

Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan's HRT Portfolio



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for New Medicines

Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective

Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities

Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?

Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest

Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check

Select Botanical Treatments Studied for Menopause Symptoms Treatment and Identified Risks and Limitations

EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating Menopausal Symptoms

The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs

Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to Synthetic HRT?

List of Bio-identical Products Used in Conventional HRT

Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues with Bioidentical HRT

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag

Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?

What Makes Estriol Work?

Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety

Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US

Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects

Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?

Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies



4. THERAPY PROFILE - A REVIEW OF SELECT RECENT STUDIES CONDUCTED

Study Shows Hormone Therapy Potentially Eases Depression

Higher Risk of Breast Cancer with Combined-HRT than with Oestrogen-Only HRT

New Meta-Analysis Positively Links Ovarian Cancer to Use of HRT, Albeit Modest

HRT for Reducing Belly Fat

HRT for Women who are Cancer Survivors

Nanotechnology for HRT - New Drug under Development Eyes Better Absorption and Safety

HRT Not Recommended for Postmenopausal Women for Preventing Chronic Conditions

Bioidenticals versus Synthetic Hormone Replacement Therapy Agents

Studies at University of Sydney Researchers Reveal the Safety of Short-Term Unopposed Estrogens

US Researchers Reveal HRT Risks May be Dependent on Weight and Other Factors

Studies Prove HRT to Lower Risk of Pancreatic Cancer

University of Texas Reveal HRT Linked to Risks of Kidney Stones

Researchers at the Sundsvall Hospital Demonstrate Increased Incidence of Cataract Development in Women Undergoing HRT

Researchers at University of Southern California Demonstrate Estrogen Replacement Therapies Lower Stress Levels in Older Women

Studies at Uppsala University Hospital Demonstrate HRT is Associated with Improved Muscle Functioning in Postmenopausal women

Finnish Study Reveals HRT Usage Assist in the Treatment of Hot Flashes in Post-Menopausal Women

Study Reveals HRT to Reduce Dementia Risk among Postmenopausal Women

HRT and Alzheimer's Risk - A UW Study Tries to Find Facts

MHT has Positive Impact on Heart Structure and Functioning-A Queen Mary University Study Reveals

French Study Reveals Hormone Replacement Pills May Affect Gall Bladder

HRT and Stroke Risk



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What are Hormones?

What is Menopause?

Menopause Symptoms and Complaints

Introduction to Hormone Replacement Therapy

HRT Products

Estrogen

Progestins

Types of HRT

Why HRT?

Milestones and Downfalls in the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market

Contraindications of HRT

Historical Progression

Advantages and Disadvantages of Using HRT

Benefits of Hormone Therapy

Relief from Vasomotor Symptoms

Vaginal Symptoms

Improvement in Sexual Functioning

Urinary Health

Management of Variations in Body Weight/Mass

Ensuring Quality of Life

Osteoporosis

Diabetes Mellitus (DM)

Impact on Overall Mortality

Treatment of Premature Menopause

Risks Involved in Hormone Therapy

Hormone Therapies in HRT and their Effect

Potential Benefits and Risks of HRT in Menopausal Symptoms

Common and Less Common Side Effects of Using Estrogen-alone, Progesterone-alone or Combination Therapies

Potential Issues

Cardiovascular Problems

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)

Stroke

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

Endometrial Cancer

Breast Cancer

Estrogen-Progestogen Therapy

Estrogen Therapy

Lung Cancer

Depression and Mood Swings

Ovarian Cancer

Routes of Administration

Systemic Treatment

Pills

Advantages and Disadvantages of Oral HRT

Vaginal Estrogen Ring

Transdermal Estrogen Skin Patches

Localized Treatment

Vaginal Estrogen Tablets

Estrogen Creams

Intrauterine Progestin System (IUS)

Lower Dose Vaginal Estrogen Ring

Vaginal Progesterone Gel

Implants

Advantages and Disadvantages of HRT Implants

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Historical Background

More Claims than Evidence

Other Alternatives

Prescription Medication

Gabapentin

Clonidine

SNRIs and SSRIs

Botanicals

Black Cohosh

Phytoestrogens (Isoflavones)

Other Botanical Products

Non-botanical Supplements

Mind/Body therapies

Exercise and Diet



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Approvals

TherapeuticsMD Receives Approval from FDA for TX-001HR: BIJUVA

TherapeuticsMD Announces the availability of Imvexxy 4 mcg for Commercial Use

TherapeuticsMD Obtains FDA approval for TX-004HR: IMVEXXY

Teva Launches Authorized Generic of Estrace Cream in the United States

Teva Introduces Generic Axiron in the United States

Teva Launches Generic Vagifem in the United States

MSD Introduces Duavive in UK for Treating Oestrogen-deficiency Symptoms in Post-menopausal Women



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Signs Licensing Agreement with Dar Bioscience for Intravaginal Ring (IVR) Platform

Teva Announces the Divesture of Global Women's Health to CVC Capital Partners



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Newer Trials Negate WHI Findings and Boost HRT Market

List of Estrogen-Only HRT Drugs

List of Progestin-Only HRT Drugs

List of Combination Estrogen and Progestin HRT Drugs

List of Combination Estrogen and Hormone HRT Drugs

The Menopause Opportunity

Ethnic Differences Exist in Menopausal Symptoms

Increasing Preference for Topical Vaginal Products

Rising Interest in Low-Dose Hormone Therapies to Lead Market Growth

FDA Appealed to Make Changes to Boxed Warnings on Low-Dose Vaginal Estrogen to Drive Adoption

Low-Dose Hormone Replacement Therapy Formulations of Estrogens and Estrogen-Progestin Combinations Available in the United States

Bioidenticals Gaining Attention in the US Market

Custom Compounded Bioidenticals

Growing Pharmacy Compounding of HRT Raises Concerns; DQSA Puts Shackles

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Canada - The Birth Place of Estrogens

Current Market Scenario

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Demand for Topical and Transdermal HRT

European Medicines Agency Imposes New Restrictions on Linoladiol HN and Linoladiol N Estradiol Creams

B. Market Analytics



8.3.1 France

A. Market Analysis

A Peek into the HRT Prescription Practices in France

B. Market Analytics



8.3.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.3.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.3.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Post-Menopausal Symptoms in British Women

British Menopause Society and Women's Health Concern Revises Recommendations on HRT

List of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Products Available in the UK

List of HRT Products Available in the UK by Format

New Guidelines from NHS May Improve Uptake of HRT

B. Market Analytics



8.3.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

HRT Prescription Status in Spain

B. Market Analytics



8.3.6 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.4 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.5 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (12)

(12) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

(Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv6sq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

