Horn Williamson Rebrands as Horn Williamson & Collins, Adds Matthew C. Collins as Named Partner

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horn Williamson LLC today announced its rebrand to Horn Williamson & Collins, recognizing Matthew C. Collins as a named partner and marking the next stage in the firm's strategic growth.

Matthew C. Collins

Collins joined the firm in 2021 and serves as chair of the firm's Community Association Group. He represents community associations throughout Pennsylvania and advises clients on governing documents, contract negotiation and drafting, transition matters, construction defect litigation, collections, director liability claims, real estate matters and commercial disputes. He is known for his practical, solutions-oriented approach and his ability to guide clients through complex matters.

Collins maintains a longstanding relationship with the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Keystone Chapter and is actively involved in industry education. He is a frequent lecturer and panelist for management companies, board members and real estate professionals across the region.

"I'm proud to be part of a firm that has grown with such purpose and discipline," said Collins. "Horn Williamson has built its reputation on strong client relationships and practical, strategic counsel. This next chapter is about continuing that momentum and strengthening how we serve our clients every day."

The firm will continue as a woman-owned and operated law firm under the leadership of founder Jennifer M. Horn. The updated name recognizes both the firm's strong foundation and its ongoing, intentional growth and is complemented by a new logo mark that visually reinforces this next chapter for the firm.

"This is a natural next step for our firm," said Horn. "We've been intentional about our growth—expanding our team, strengthening our capabilities and investing in the infrastructure needed to better serve our clients. Matt is a trusted advisor and a key leader within our firm, and this milestone reflects the depth of leadership we continue to build."

Carter N. Williamson, a partner at the firm, added, "It's exciting to see how far the firm has come over the past decade. What Jennifer built from the start continues to guide us today. Bringing Matt into this role and taking this next step as a firm makes me incredibly optimistic about what's ahead."

This rebrand follows a period of significant momentum. In 2025, the firm saw record growth in client representation, expanded its team and strengthened its footprint with the relocation to a newly renovated office at 2005 Market Street in Philadelphia and the opening of a new office in Delaware. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Ryan M. Lockman, this growth reflects a long-term strategy to better serve homeowners, the construction industry and community associations across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 2015, Horn Williamson & Collins has grown steadily in response to client demand and remains focused on strategic expansion across its core practice areas.

About Horn Williamson & Collins

Horn Williamson & Collins is a woman-owned and operated Mid-Atlantic law firm representing homeowners, business owners, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and community associations in construction claims, residential defects, community association matters and commercial disputes. The firm combines deep industry knowledge with a practical, strategic approach to help clients navigate complex challenges and achieve efficient, effective outcomes.

Media Contact:

Olivia Paris-Kornilowicz

Marketing Manager

Horn Williamson & Collins

215.995.6839

[email protected]

SOURCE Horn Williamson LLC