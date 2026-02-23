Hornet --The World's First Consumer-Grade Cordless Spray Gun, TILSWALL as the category pioneer, addressing the weakest link in the surface treatment industry

Hornet is lightweight yet powerful—Now Live on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Times Lighter, Zero Fatigue

Weighing just 450 grams — approximately one-third the weight of many conventional spray guns — Hornet is designed for extended, fatigue-free use. The palm-sized frame allows one-handed operation without wrist strain, making it suitable for furniture refinishing, automotive detailing, model work, and home projects.

"We wanted to eliminate the physical barrier that stops people from spraying," said the TILSWALL product team. "At 450 grams, Hornet changes how long and how comfortably you can work."

Four Times Faster, Powered by Dyson‑Class Motor

At its heart beats an ultra‑high‑speed motor, the same category of technology found in Dyson appliances, delivering 4x faster atomization than conventional sprayers. Every pass is silky smooth, every coat evenly applied—no streaks, no waste, no compromise.

Lithium‑Power, Unlimited Runtime

Hornet's intelligent swappable lithium‑ion battery system redefines what it means to stay powered. Designed for non‑stop workflows, it supports a seamless three‑battery rotation cycle: one drives the gun with consistent high output, another rests in the charger replenishing its cells, and a third stands fully charged and ready to go at a moment's notice. The result? Theoretically infinite runtime. Practically, all‑day freedom.

Alongside Hornet, TILSWALL is launching an eco-friendly peelable paint line engineered specifically for the spray gun's 0.5mm and 0.8mm solid copper nozzles.

The coating system features:

Zero formaldehyde

Low-odor formulation suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Peelable technology that removes cleanly without sanding or chemical strippers

Optimized viscosity for 0.5mm and 0.8mm tip compatibility

The corrosion-resistant solid copper construction allows compatibility with most water-based coatings and many solvent-based paints, excluding latex-based materials that exceed recommended viscosity levels.

Surface finishing has always been the weakest link for DIYers—tools too heavy, motors too slow, paints too toxic, Tilswall product team said: "Hornet kills all three barriers in one stroke. At 450g with Dyson‑grade speed and clean‑air peelable paints, we have finally democratized the professional finish.

Launch Information

Hornet Kickstarter campaign is now live with early bird pricing.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tilswall/tilswall-hornet?ref=do6xdq

Company Name: Tilswall

Contact: Laura Han

Email: [email protected]

Website: tilswall.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: China

About TILSWALL

Since 2021, TILSWALL has developed lightweight DIY tools and safer coating systems for surface finishing, combining brushless motor technology to offer alternatives to traditional hardware.

SOURCE TILSWALL