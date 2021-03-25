Hornitos® Tequila Breaks Into The Ready-to-Drink Category With Launch Of Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer.

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to jumpstart your summer seltzer season? Hornitos has you covered. Hornitos® Tequila , a leading premium tequila brand founded on the belief that nothing great ever happens without taking a chance, announced the launch of a bold, new line of tequila-based ready-to-drink beverages, Hornitos Tequila Seltzer, which hits shelves in the U.S. beginning this week.

The products combine real Plata tequila with refreshing seltzer, resulting in the perfect choice for those seeking a refreshing, ready-made cocktail for their high-energy moments this season. Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is available in two natural flavors - Lime and Mango - without any artificial sweeteners.

From its start -- when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day more than 70 years ago -- Hornitos has had a shot-taking history of breaking boundaries for the betterment of tequila. With the creation of Hornitos Tequila Seltzer, the brand further delivers on its innovative spirit, providing tequila and hard seltzer fans simple convenience without having to compromise on the bold flavor and quality that Hornitos is known for.

"The tequila and ready-to-drink cocktail segments are two of the fastest-growing segments in the spirits category right now, with hard seltzer retail sales up 225% in the last year alone," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "With our pioneering history, we're excited to seize this momentum and bring tequila and seltzer together to deliver a whole new Hornitos Tequila experience for those looking for a refreshing, premium ready-to-drink beverage."

Beginning this week, Hornitos Tequila Seltzer will be available in select markets and nationwide this summer. Each variant contains less than 115 calories and natural ingredients. The ready-to-drink, tequila seltzers are available in 12 oz cans, contain 5% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $11.99 per four pack.

In conjunction with the launch of Hornitos Tequila Seltzer, Hornitos is inviting adventurous fans aged 21+ to take the chance to pursue their own shots in-store and on social media, with the opportunity to win more than $50,000 USD in experiences, prizes and adventures. To learn more about the 'Call The Shots' giveaway, fans can head to CallTheShots.com.*

Hornitos Tequila Seltzer joins the top-quality portfolio from the tequila leader, which also includes Hornitos Plata Tequila, Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hornitos Añejo Tequila, Hornitos Cristalino Tequila and Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila.

To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

*No purchase necessary. Must be 21 or older to enter. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Hornitos Tequila Seltzer "Call the Shots" Promotion ("Promotion") sponsored by Jim Beam Brands Co. ("Sponsor"), and is administered by Prize Logic, LLC ("Administrator"). The Promotion begins on April 30, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2021 ("Promotion Period"). The Promotion consists of an "Instant Win Game" and a "Sweepstakes." The Administrator's computer is the Promotion's official clock. You may enter the Promotion via online entry.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata, went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo and pushed the boundaries of tequila innovation with whiskey barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and Hornitos Cristalino.

70 years later, Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Drink Responsibly. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2021 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hornitos Tequila

