HORNITOS® TEQUILA DEBUTS "ALL YOU NEED IS THREE" COCKTAIL COLLABORATION FOR CINCO DE MAYO AND SUMMER 2026

A vibrant trio of cocktails inspired by Latin flavors, culture and community

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Cinco de Mayo, Hornitos® Tequila is bringing the flavors of its roots to the forefront with the launch of "All You Need Is Three," a new cocktail collaboration created in partnership with DJ trio Las Flaquitas that will debut at this year's Mex Gala.

Hornitos Tequila "All You Need Is Three" Cocktails

Hornitos x Las Flaquitas Collaboration

As "The Tequila de Todos," Hornitos continues to champion moments that bring people together, creating space for diverse communities to celebrate on their own terms. A trio themselves, Las Flaquitas embody the story Hornitos tells with every sip of the tequila's three natural ingredients: agave, yeast and water.

"Through this collaboration, we set out to celebrate Mexican heritage through a distinctly modern cultural lens—bringing together art, music and community in a way that feels new, bold, and of the moment," said Rashmi Raine, vice president of Tequila at Suntory Global Spirits. "As 'The Tequila de Todos,' Hornitos is rooted in the belief that great tequila—and great cultural moments—should be for everyone. We're proud to partner with creators who share that vision and help us build experiences that are open, expressive and bring people together in meaningful ways."

The partnership is brought to life through three Hornitos cocktails infused with traditional Latin flavors that perfectly complement the fresh and vibrant three-ingredient tequilas:

The Horchata Colada , a creamy, tropical cocktail layered with warm spice

, a creamy, tropical cocktail layered with warm spice The Jalisco Sunrise , a bright, fruit-forward serve finished with hibiscus

, a bright, fruit-forward serve finished with hibiscus The Flaqui Margarita, a vibrant twist on the classic featuring chamoy and Tajin®

"Our music has always been about bringing people together, and we're excited to bring that same energy to life through Hornitos, the Tequila de Todos" said Las Flaquitas. "We like our cocktails like our sets: vibrant, a little unexpected and an experience meant to be shared."

Hornitos Mex Gala

The cocktail collaboration will premiere at the upcoming Hornitos Mex Gala in New York on Cinco de Mayo, where signature Hornitos Tequila recipes will be served alongside a set from Las Flaquitas, the party's DJ headliners.

Following the most-watched red carpet in fashion taking place the day before, the Hornitos Mex Gala offers a distinct perspective – shifting the focus from exclusivity and observation to connection and participation for a feeling of "de todos," or "of everyone." At the heart of the event will be the "Open Carpet," designed by New York City-based contemporary mixed media artist and muralist Bianca Romero. This reimagined take on the traditional arrival moment will transform the venue into a stage for self-expression.

Hornitos "All You Need Is Three" Cocktail Recipes

Horchata Colada Ingredients: 1.5 Parts Hornitos Cristalino Reserve Tequila .5 Parts Lime Juice 1 Parts Pineapple Juice 3 Parts Horchata Mix Garnish: Pineapple Wedge or Fronds, Star Anise, Grated Cinnamon Directions: Pour pulverized green rock sugar, granulated white sugar, and a cinnamon & pulverized red sugar blend onto separate areas of a plate. Coat half of the cocktail glass rim with lime juice. Divide that coated half into three equal sections, then dip each section into one of the three mixtures to create distinct stripes. Set aside. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Jalisco Sunrise Ingredients: 1.5 Parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila 1 Parts Triple Sec 1.5 Parts Mango Nectar 1.5 Parts Orange Juice .5 Parts Pineapple Juice 1 Parts Hibiscus Syrup, to float Garnish: Orange Slice, Edible Flowers Directions: Build cocktail ingredients (except hibiscus syrup) in a tall glass over ice and gently stir to combine. Add hibiscus syrup last so it will "sink" to the bottom of the glass.

Flaqui Margarita Ingredients: 2 Parts Hornitos Blanco Tequila 1 Parts Fresh Lime Juice .5 Pure Agave Syrup Garnish: Chamoy Rim with Tajin®, Mint Bouquet Directions: Pour Tajin® and chamoy onto a plate. Dip a cocktail glass into chamoy and then into the Tajin®. Set aside. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass over fresh ice.





About Hornitos® Tequila

As "The Tequila de Todos," Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Blanco Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Lime Tequila and Hornitos® Pineapple Tequila.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Hornitos® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

DRINK SMART. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2026 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

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