Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity

Last 2017 Dodge Viper built and final unit of limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to be offered at Barrett-Jackson auction as a pair 1,485 combined horsepower (840-hp Challenger SRT Demon/645-hp Viper) to cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction scheduled for June 20-23 in Uncasville, Connecticut

in Both vehicles feature Viper Red paint and exclusive badging, specific VIN documentation build package and one-of-a-kind memorabilia

In-depth details on these vehicles and this exclusive auction are available at DodgeGarage.com

One hundred percent of hammer proceeds from the sale to go to the United Way

Charity gets a mega-horsepower push this June as Dodge//SRT joins with Barrett-Jackson for a once-in-a-lifetime offer for any automotive enthusiast: "The Ultimate Last Chance" - the last unit of the limited-production, world record-setting 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the last 2017 Dodge Viper, the American hand-built supercar, auctioned as a pair. Details on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon/Dodge Viper Barrett-Jackson auction lot can be found at DodgeGarage.com.

You read that right. The winning bidder takes home a combined 1,485 horsepower: The 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the industry's first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car with the most powerful production V-8 engine and 20-plus industry-first, drag-performance features, leaving its mark as an undisputed muscle car legend; and the 645-hp Dodge Viper, America's hand-built performance supercar with 8.4L V-10 engine, aerospace-grade, lightweight carbon fiber body, iconic side exhaust and massive 14-inch wide rear tires, leaving behind a 25-year legacy with more track records than any other production car. Both offered in exclusive Viper Red exterior color (production code LRN) as the last of their kind.

"An avid collector could search a lifetime to try to put two vehicles of this pedigree together and never find it, it's that elusive," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "Pairing the last Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Dodge Viper production cars – two of America's most sought-after vehicles – under the roof of Barrett-Jackson gives someone the 'last' chance to own this unique piece of automotive history, and Dodge//SRT the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to our hearts."

Plans to auction the end-of-era Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Dodge Viper vehicles – "The Ultimate Last Chance" – were announced today during the Barrett-Jackson West Palm Beach auction in Florida.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Dodge for another significant sale," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Over the years, Barrett-Jackson has reached incredible milestones with Dodge, including the sale of a 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (VIN 001) that raised $1.65 million at our 2014 Las Vegas Auction to benefit Opportunity Village Foundation. The sale of 'The Ultimate Last Chance' is a car collector's dream and we are honored to partner with Dodge and support their philanthropic goals."

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rattled the windows with a debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, grabbing attention with its 840-hp rating, street-legal drag radial tires and record-setting performance, first front-wheel lift in a production car, certified by Guinness World Records and world's fastest quarter-mile production car (9.65 seconds ET/140 mph), certified by the National Hot Rod Association.

Production of the Challenger SRT Demon is limited to one model year and a total of 3,300 units (3,000 U.S./300 Canada).

In addition to the Viper Red exterior color, the last production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon includes:

Black interior with cloth/Alcantara leather seats

Front passenger seat

Rear seat delete

Trunk carpet kit

Custom Demon car cover

VIN instrument panel badge

Demon Authentication package (build sheets and Certicard)

Demon Crate, which includes narrow front-runner drag wheels, performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration, replacement switch module with high-octane button and a set of Demon-branded track tools

The vehicles cross the block during the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction (June 20-23) at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale go to the United Way.

"By giving both dollars and time, our employees provide a lot of 'muscle' to support United Way," said Brian Harlow, Head of Manufacturing and United Way Chair for FCA US LLC. "To really kick this year's United Way campaign into high gear, we are excited to offer up even more might with 'The Ultimate Last Chance' auction. Offering the last two of these iconic vehicles in a one-of-a-kind auction package will not only fulfill any car collector's dreams, but also provide much needed support for those less fortunate."

Production of American hand-built V-10-powered Dodge Viper concluded at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit in fall 2017. The last production 2017 Dodge Viper is styled in homage to the first-generation Dodge Viper RT/10 with its Viper Red exterior and black interior. The car (VIN ending in 731948) includes exterior carbon fiber accents, black Alcantara leather seats and an exclusive VIN instrument panel badge and authentication kit.

Dodge//SRT and Barrett-Jackson have collaborated before, with charity as the winner. A one-of-a-kind 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, VIN0001, raised $1.65 million for charity in 2014 — at the time more than any other car in Barrett-Jackson history.

