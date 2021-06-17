Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces Launch of New Luxury Condominiums on the Shores of Lake LBJ Just West of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Horseshoe Bay Resort, Texas' premier resort destination, announced the release of its new condominium project located in the heart of the community: Waters Lakeside. The resort recently underwent a $100 million-plus renovation and the new development just adds to the improvements. "We are very excited about the new Waters Lakeside project as we continue to elevate Horseshoe Bay Resort and the member experience with our branded residential offerings," remarks Jordan Jaffe, owner of Horseshoe Bay Resort. "These new high-end condominiums are in the center of the resort's amenity complex and offer wonderful views of Lake LBJ. These residences are the perfect base camp for families and friends to enjoy the exclusive club and resort lifestyle."

New Condominium Project in Horseshoe Bay Resort

Comprised of three buildings and a total of 60 condominiums, Waters Lakeside features spacious floorplans with three bedrooms, large balconies, and luxuriously appointed finishes. Nestled between the Yacht Club and the Marina, residents will be steps from constant-level Lake LBJ as well as all the available resort amenities. Completion of the first building is expected in Spring of 2022 with the remainder to be completed by Summer 2022.

To manage sales and marketing for this project, the owners selected Legacy International Resort Properties as the exclusive developer sales team. With over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing of resort-style, master-planned communities around the world, Legacy International was a natural fit. "It is exciting to expand our responsibility with Horseshoe Bay Resort and the executive leadership team," says Philip Jalufka, President and CEO of Legacy. "We know the resort well and have maintained a sincere appreciation for the family ownership now for almost two decades, so it is an honor to be selected as the strategic sales & marketing team for this brand-new lakeside residential opportunity."

Given the explosive growth of Central Texas, Horseshoe Bay, which is located just an hour west of Austin, is expected to be at the epicenter of the next expansion corridor. With a growing remote workforce already moving to Austin, along with the area lakes and rolling hill country, Waters Lakeside is attracting interest from primary and second home buyers alike. "Now that you can work from anywhere, why not live in a resort?" says Amy Davis, Sales Executive for Legacy International. "We have had an outpouring of interest from both realtors and buyers looking for new home opportunities and the low-maintenance three-bedroom condo floorplans fit that bill perfectly. Couple that with the potential investment income from enrolling their condo in a turnkey vacation rental program and, for most people, it's the perfect fit."

For more information on Waters Lakeside, visit https://waterslakesidehsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of the largest golf resorts in the country and is the original Texas lakeside resort destination. It is located 45 minutes from Austin on over 7,000 picturesque acres of the Texas Hill Country and along the spectacular shores of constant-level Lake LBJ. The AAA Four Diamond resort is one of the only waterfront resorts in Texas and is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company's distinguished Latitudes lifestyle hotels and resorts division. It features four championship golf courses designed by World Golf Hall of Fame members Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Jack Nicklaus, as well as the exciting 18-hole natural grass Whitewater Putting Course.

Horseshoe Bay Resort has invested $100+ million in a property-wide renovation and new construction. The work included new guest rooms, suites, and multi-room units, as well as renovation of the golf courses and facilities, dining experiences, meeting spaces, and more. The resort also features a world-class spa and health club, tennis facilities with 14 courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, lake activities with a full-service lake marina and boat valet service, nearby wineries, and a private airport. For more information and reservations, visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

About Legacy International

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio of luxury, master-planned residential, resort communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date. Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including development, design, construction and sales for active adult, luxury residential, resort and metropolitan master plan communities. From the original concept design to final build out, Legacy brings an unparalleled level of detail to every community, visit legacyirp.com.

