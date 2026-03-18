Horseshoe Bay Resort Unveils Star-Studded 2026 Events Lineup

Headlined by nationally recognized musicians and acclaimed chefs, the year-round calendar brings elevated festivals, live music and culinary experiences to the Texas Hill Country

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horseshoe Bay Resort, part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection, today announced its 2026 lineup of signature events, introducing new and expanded programming alongside returning guest favorites. The robust, year-round calendar features festivals, live music, culinary experiences and seasonal celebrations across the Texas Hill Country, anchored by marquee moments including the annual Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort. With enhanced summer activations, holiday experiences and family-friendly offerings, the 2026 lineup further positions the resort as a premier year-round destination for leisure travelers.

12th Annual Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort (April 3-5, 2026)

One of the resort's most anticipated events returns Easter weekend, April 3–5, with the annual Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort festival, featuring spectacular hot air balloons from across the United States. Festivities begin Friday evening with a VIP party featuring a Texas Hill Country Cowboy Cookout and wine tasting, live country music by Alex Lambert and Gunnar Latham, and a dramatic hot air balloon glow.

The celebration ascends Saturday from 6:30 to 10 a.m., as colorful balloons take to the morning sky alongside breakfast offerings, giant American kites, and a helicopter Easter egg drop for children. The festival resumes from 4 to 9 p.m. with live music, skydivers, children's activities, face painting, food trucks, a retail market and more. The weekend concludes on Sunday with an Easter brunch. Resort guests may choose from a one-night Saturday Festival Package or a two-night VIP experience, both of which include brunch. Saturday passes are also available to the public.

Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-25, 2026)

Kick off summer with a full lineup of family-friendly programming, including the Waterfront Floating Pool, Splash Safari Aqua Park and the brand-new Whitewater Arcade. Set along constant-level Lake LBJ, the weekend invites adventure seekers to enjoy water sports aboard the resort's Nautique boats or unwind with a chartered boat tour. Additional highlights include "dive-in" movie nights at the Tower Pool and a Silent Disco for kids of all ages. Guests can also experience the Texas Hill Country through the Bronco Off-Rodeo, an off-roading excursion designed for all skill levels. The weekend concludes with an outdoor concert on the lawn featuring Nashville-based tribute band 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience.

Fourth of July Weekend (July 4-5, 2026)

Guests can celebrate the Fourth of July with a lakeside spectacular as fireworks light up the sky over Lake LBJ. The holiday weekend features a full lineup of activities, from the Splash Safari Aqua Park, complete with inflatable obstacles, slides, climbing walls and balance features, to relaxing lakefront lounging on a private daybed at the Waterfront Floating Pool. Younger guests can enjoy The Jungle Kids Club, while adults unwind at Bayside Spa or take advantage of the resort's golf, pickleball, or tennis offerings. Festivities begin Friday evening with a complimentary concert on the lawn featuring My Life: The Premier Billy Joel Tribute Band. The celebration culminates with a fireworks display over Lake LBJ on Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

13th Annual Beer By The Bay Music Festival (Aug. 7-8, 2026)

Returning Aug. 7-8, this two-night festival brings big sounds and bold flavors to the resort's Live Oak Lawn. The event features a star-studded lineup of country artists, Texas' favorite local breweries and award-winning cuisine with all-you-can-eat food stations. Headliners include Texas native Wade Bowen, recognized by Billboard as a "Red Dirt Leader," and three-time Country Music Association Award nominee Chris Janson, leading a full lineup of three performers each night.

Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-6, 2026)

Guests can send summer off in style with a weekend designed for all ages. From lounging at one of the resort's three pools to breakfast alongside a flock of exotic birds and a dark-sky stargazing party with astronomers and telescopes, the lineup offers something for everyone. The celebration culminates with a high-energy lawn party featuring The Spazmatics, where guests can dance the night away to '80s hits for one last summer sendoff.

21st Annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival (Nov. 6-7, 2026)

Celebrating more than two decades of refined sophistication, this November tradition pairs elevated culinary experiences with world-class music. Festivities begin Friday evening with a five-course celebrity chef dinner paired with curated wines. Saturday's lineup features three live cooking demonstrations by acclaimed chefs, a wine stroll showcasing top Texas Hill Country vintages, and performances by renowned artists, including saxophonist Paul Taylor, guitarist and vocalist Steve Oliver, saxophonist Michael Paulo, Grammy Award-winning keyboardist Gregg Karukas, and high-energy soul singer B. Valentine, joined by Land Richards on drums and Darryl Williams on bass.

Turkey Trot (Nov. 26, 2026)

Guests can start Thanksgiving Day on the move with a festive Turkey Trot, featuring a 5K and 10K chip-timed race, a 5K noncompetitive walk/run and a Tot Trot for children. Post-race festivities include a turkey feast and holiday activities. Medals will be awarded to top finishers in each age division, and the crowd-favorite "Rock the Flock" Pet Parade returns with awards for best costume, tiniest pet, biggest pet and more.

Big & Bright Hill Country Holiday (Nov. 26-Dec. 6, 2026)

The resort shines bright for the holidays with a festive lineup of experiences designed to spark seasonal cheer. Highlights include the Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting & Wine Expo (Nov. 28), featuring the illumination of a 50-foot Christmas tree, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, the Hill Country Mini-Express train, seasonal treats and live entertainment, alongside a curated wine expo showcasing more than 30 wineries and a holiday retail market.

Additional events include the Jingle Bell Express Breakfast (Nov. 29) with train rides and family-friendly activities; Christmas on the Lawn (Dec. 4) with carolers, kids' karaoke, s'mores and photos with Santa; the Charlie Brown Christmas Breakfast (Dec. 5) featuring themed dining, a live trio performance of Vince Guaraldi's classic soundtrack and character appearances; and the Hill Country Holiday Christmas Concert (Dec. 5), a family-friendly performance featuring Dave Madden and McKenna Michels backed by a 10-piece band.

New Year's Eve (Dec. 31)

The year ends on a high note with a festive New Year's Eve celebration featuring live music by The Pictures Band, blending today's biggest hits with iconic classics. The evening includes party favors, complimentary savory bites and sweet treats, and a balloon drop with a champagne toast at midnight. Younger guests can join the fun at The Jungle Kids Club with a Teen Zone New Year's Eve Party and a NYE Pajama Party for little ones, making it a celebration for all ages.

To explore the full calendar of events and plan your next getaway, visit www.hsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort