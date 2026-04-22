Sun, Smiles & Serious Savings: Horseshoe Bay Resort "Kids Stay, Eat & Play Free" Package Makes Family Vacations More Affordable

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families looking for sunshine without the splurge can find the perfect blend of playtime and price-conscious perks at Horseshoe Bay Resort, part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection. The lakeside destination is delivering more play and less pay with its year-round "Kids Stay, Eat & Play Free" package, proving unforgettable family vacations don't have to come with a hefty price tag. Starting now, children under 12 stay free with complimentary breakfast and dinner, along with a lineup of activities designed to keep the good times rolling from sunrise to sunset. With rates beginning at just $296 per night, families can create priceless memories while stretching their vacation dollars further.

Young guests will find endless ways to play, from a complimentary daily round at the championship-caliber Whitewater 18-Hole Putting Course, a par-72 zoysia grass course complete with bunkers, water hazards, and dazzling day-to-night play, to racking up high scores at the brand-new Whitewater Arcade. Each child receives a complimentary $25 game card to enjoy games for all ages and skill levels.

When it's time to make a splash, families can dive into North America's only Waterfront Floating Pool resting on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (Lake LBJ) or stretch out on the Waterfront Beach. Kayak and paddleboard rentals, sand volleyball and Pirates Cove Playground promise all-day adventure. For thrill seekers ready to level up the fun, the resort also offers the inflatable slides and obstacle challenges of Splash Safari Aqua Park (additional fee) or the luxury charter fleet from Nautique for wakeboarding, tubing, waterskiing and scenic lake cruises.

Families will also find that some of the best memory-making moments come completely free. From charming exotic bird encounters and laid-back dive-in movie nights beneath the Texas sky to fireside s'mores after sunset, these simple pleasures spark laughter, connection and the kind of carefree traditions families return for year after year.

Great vacations deserve great meals and even greater value. At J's Restaurant, kids can dig into Texas Hill Country comfort fare, including the legendary Bad Donkey BBQ, with complimentary breakfast and dinner when dining with an adult. Meanwhile, Waterfront Bar & Grill pairs lakefront views with fresh seafood and bold Southern and Mexican flavors, plus the same kids-eat-free perk. Little diners can sip unlimited refills in their custom collectible parrot cup, a cheerful keepsake of their lakeside getaway.

The two-story Jungle Kids Club invites children ages three and up to climb, create and conquer everything from an indoor jungle gym to hands-on arts and crafts activities. Parents can take advantage of complimentary supervised childcare, giving them the freedom to explore their own vacation rhythm, whether unwinding at the Bayside Spa, perfecting their swing on championship golf courses, enjoying world-class racquet sports facilities and coaching or simply relaxing poolside with a refreshing drink in hand. For even more adventure, the Jungle Kids Club also offers enhanced Day Camp and Kids' Night Out programs (available for an additional fee) packed with themed activities and extended supervised fun.

Families can choose from a variety of accommodations, from classic rooms and suites in the Tower to Palm Villas and the newly available luxury Signature Residence condos, which feature spacious three-bedroom layouts with open floor plans. These comfortable, family-friendly accommodations ensure everyone can experience the excitement of a Texas Hill Country getaway in style.

For more information, please visit www.hsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort