Horst Feldhaeuser Appointed as Group Services Director for Infotools; Leads New Integrated Services Division

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has appointed Horst Feldhaeuser to the role of Group Services Director.

Feldhaeuser, who has been with the company as a Group Client Director for three and a half years, will provide strategic leadership for Infotools' newly integrated, global Services Division. This consolidation of the Infotools Services team under one leader will enable Infotools to better assist clients with uncovering, organizing and investigating quality research results that impact important decisions.

"Throughout his time with us, Horst has consistently been an invaluable partner and advocate for our clients, making him the clear choice for this new role," said Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools. "He will bring a strategic, consistent approach to all our services-led engagements and help us grow this important part of our business."

As Group Services Director, Feldhaeuser will have the opportunity to leverage the extensive experience he has gained through managing diverse client engagements over a 16-year career in market research.

"I've been extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to support a wide variety of clients over the years, everything from FMCG to professional services, to finance and tourism," said Feldhaeuser. "Every client is different and I relish the challenge of getting to know each of them, their business challenges and opportunities. It's about fully understanding their pain points to work out how Infotools can best support them."

In addition to his passion for growing global client relationships, Feldhaeuser also has a strong focus on people development and coaching. "One of the things I'm most excited about is the opportunity to grow and develop the outstanding talent we have in our Services business. We have an incredible depth of skills and experience across different industries and organizations, and I'm looking forward to bringing all that talent to the table to help our clients do great things."

The move to create the new role and integrate the Services team was spurred both by a desire to better serve Infotools' clients, as well as by changes in other key leadership roles. One of the company's former Executive Directors, Patricio Pagani, has stepped down to pursue his interest in artificial intelligence in an academic setting. He will continue to serve on the Infotools' board as an independent director and shareholder.

About Infotools

Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique research agencies such as Big Picture, MDI and Quantum Market Research. www.infotools.com

