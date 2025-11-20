Horst Schulze to Open International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE Las Vegas Conference in an Exclusive Fireside Chat with Phil Keb of IHG

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global luxury hospitality community now turning its attention to the United States, the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is pleased to announce that Horst Schulze, Co-founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and one of the most influential figures in modern hospitality, will open the INSPIRE Americas Conference, taking place December 10–11 at Resorts World Las Vegas. He will be interviewed by Phil Keb, Senior Executive, Luxury Brand Growth – Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, in an exclusive fireside conversation designed to set the tone for two days of leadership, insight, and innovation.

Horste Schulze to speak at ILHA conference in Las Vegas

A Fireside Chat With One of Hospitality's Most Iconic Voices

In this rare, candid conversation, Schulze and Keb will explore what luxury hospitality truly means today—and how the definition continues to evolve. From shifting guest expectations to the enduring principles of exceptional service, Schulze will offer lessons and perspectives that leaders across all segments of hospitality can apply.

The discussion will also take a deeper look at the difference between managing and leading, the role of culture in shaping performance, and how service excellence remains the most powerful driver of loyalty and long-term value. Schulze will share one of the defining stories of his career—an experience that helped shape his philosophy and influence the global hospitality landscape.

A must-attend session for executives, owners, and operators, this opening fireside chat will set the stage for an event focused on strategic growth, innovation, and leadership in luxury hospitality.

A Conference Powered by Industry Leaders

INSPIRE Las Vegas is made possible through the support of ILHA's partners, including Honeywell, the event's Diamond Sponsor, whose leadership in connected building technologies continues to elevate safety, sustainability, and performance across luxury hotels worldwide.

Additional ILHA partners contributing to the event experience can be viewed here:

https://inspire.ilha.org/us/us-sponsors/

A Message From ILHA Leadership

"We are honored to welcome Horst Schulze to INSPIRE Las Vegas. His impact on the luxury hotel industry is unmatched, and his philosophy continues to shape how great hotels operate today. Having him open the conference sets the stage for an extraordinary two days of learning, leadership, and connection."

— Barak Hirschowitz, President, International Luxury Hotel Association

Join Us at INSPIRE Las Vegas

With more than 1,000 attendees, 100+ speakers, curated networking, and dynamic exhibitions, INSPIRE Las Vegas is the premier annual gathering for leaders in luxury hospitality. Tier Three tickets are almost sold out.

Register now: https://inspire.ilha.org/us/

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, investors, developers, and industry partners worldwide. With a community of more than one million hospitality professionals, the ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation across the luxury sector.

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association