International Luxury Hotel Association Welcomes Honeywell as Diamond Partner Ahead of INSPIRE Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has announced Honeywell as a Diamond Partner, marking a new chapter in advancing innovation, safety, and performance within luxury hospitality. The collaboration will take center stage at INSPIRE USA, ILHA's flagship event, held December 10–11 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Future of Intelligent Hospitality panel

As a global leader in building technologies and connected solutions, Honeywell brings decades of expertise in intelligent systems that elevate guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and enhance environmental sustainability. The partnership underscores ILHA's commitment to aligning with technology innovators who are shaping the future of the luxury hospitality industry.

"Honeywell's partnership supports our mission to drive innovation, safety, and performance across luxury hospitality worldwide," said Barak Hirschowitz, President, International Luxury Hotel Association. "We're excited to showcase their leadership at INSPIRE Las Vegas, where industry decision-makers from around the world will connect to define what's next for our sector."

Conference Session: The Future of Intelligent Hospitality

At INSPIRE Las Vegas, Honeywell will lead a forward-looking session titled "Intelligent Luxury: How Smart Tech is Redefining the Guest Experience."

Moderator: Vijay Raghavan, Sr. Director of Offering Management for Honeywell Hospitality

Panelists:

Gamal El-Fakih, Vice President of Operations, Luxury, Premium and Residences, CALA, Marriott International

Will Gilbert, Co-founder, Bodhi

Rodney Linville, Global Head of Information Technology, Nobu Hotels

The session will explore how technology and human insight converge to create seamless, personalized guest experiences—highlighting how data-driven design, automation, and sustainability are redefining the standards of luxury hospitality.

A Global Stage for Luxury Innovation

The Las Vegas event follows INSPIRE Europe, held November 12–13 in Prague, bringing together more than 1,400 hospitality executives, investors, developers, and brands across both conferences. Together, they form the premier B2B platform for thought leadership, networking, and collaboration in luxury hospitality.

Join Us

Registration is open for INSPIRE Las Vegas. Final Passes Now Available.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

