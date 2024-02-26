Hortenstine Ranch Company Lists New Property Boasting What Is Believed to Be the Largest Privately Owned Lake in Texas's Erath County

The Lake Ranch at Hico Contains a 100-Surface-Acre Lake and Spans Over 780 Acres Total

DALLAS and HICO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), a Texas-based brokerage company specializing in large land and ranch real estate, is proud to announce that the company's latest property has hit the market. The Lake Ranch at Hico is an approximately 784-acre lakefront property in Hico, Texas, part of Erath County, and features an estimated 100 acres of pristine private water.

Situated within the rolling landscapes of the Cross Timbers area, these untouched private waters, stretching about a mile and fed by drainage along Gilmore Greek watershed, provide abundant opportunities for trophy bass fishing, a haven for waterfowl hunters, and an ideal spot for most any type of watercraft enthusiasts to enjoy.

For those looking to live on a beautiful piece of land, The Lake Ranch at Hico has the perfect amenities already in place. Perched on a hill overlooking the lake, the custom-built lodge measures just over 7,000 square feet with an additional 2,220 square feet of outdoor living space and covered porches. Thoughtfully designed and constructed, the lodge received a complete interior and exterior renovation in 2018 along with the addition of a private, 2,180-square-foot primary suite – a showcase of refinement and elegance. The spectacular lake can be viewed from just about every room of the lodge. With no shortage of garage space and other wonderful amenities, the lodge makes for the perfect place to call home – or a home away from home.

"Hortenstine Ranch Company could not be more thrilled to bring this unique property to the market," said Bret Polk, broker associate with Hortenstine Ranch Company and longtime Erath County resident. "The property represents the finer things in life and is in an asset class all its own. Everything was thought of here, and it makes for a great home, vacation spot, or investment opportunity."

The Lake Ranch at Hico is now on the market, but there are thoughts that it will go away quickly. Do not miss out on the opportunity for expansive and glorious views of Texas's Erath County, situated about two hours southwest of Dallas and a little over two hours north of Austin.

For photos and videos of The Lake Ranch at Hico, please visit the digital media kit linked here. For more information about the property and Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit the listing page on HRC's website linked here.

About Hortenstine Ranch Company

Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), LLC exclusively specializes in ranch and recreational properties. With decades in ranch real estate, HRC has curated a power list of high-net-worth families and individuals who are consistently seeking premium investment-class properties. HRC's diverse and talented ranch brokers deliver the most advanced marketing strategies, ranch market analytics, professional mapping, photography, videography, wildlife and agricultural consultation, consistent sales volume, and buyer and seller representation. The brokerage company continues to set the bar for the farm and ranch real estate market, as proven by referrals and repeat business. To learn more about Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit HRCRanch.com.

