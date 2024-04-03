Hortenstine Ranch Company to List One of Texas' Largest Privately Owned Lakes

The Beautiful and Expansive Lake Monticello Is Projected to Hit the Market on April 3

DALLAS AND MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), a Texas-based brokerage company specializing in large land and water-centric ranch real estate, is pleased to introduce Lake Monticello to the market. The property is near Mount Pleasant, Texas, situated within Titus and Franklin Counties. The property is comprised of 5,700+/- acres with a private lake of 2,001+/- acres plus a 66+/- acre trophy bass lake totaling 2,067+/- acres – one of Texas' largest privately owned bodies of water.

Lake Monticello

With approximately 17 miles of idyllic lake frontage and a sprawling drainage basin of about 36 square miles, Lake Monticello is a picturesque retreat creating a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and investors alike. Adding to the uniqueness is an additional 1.24 miles of lake frontage on Lake Bob Sandlin, providing the one and only piece of property with access to both iconic lakes. This special property offers the canvas on which to craft your own masterpiece.

Projected to hit the market on April 3 for $131.1 million, this opportunity will attract a multitude of buyers.

"This property is a standout not only in Texas, but nationally, and extremely rare to come by in today's market," said Cash McWhorter, partner and broker at HRC. "It's truly a masterpiece, and Hortenstine Ranch Company is proud to be involved in its future."

Lake Monticello has a lot to offer; progressing north away from the lake edge, one will find a dramatic array of additional lakes, manicured pastures, and handpicked timber corridors. Once mined for lignite, this property has since been reclaimed by the current owner who won a national award for its reclamation efforts. The land boasts an impressive 18 additional lakes, ranging in size from approximately one to 43 acres. This accounts for almost 222 acres of additional surface water, opening an expanse of recreational opportunities.

In 1971, the Texas Utilities Electric Company initiated the construction of the Lake Monticello dam, impounding waters from Blundell and Smith Creeks in the Cypress River Basin to form Lake Monticello as a cooling reservoir for the former Monticello power plant. The plant was closed in 2018, and its demolition is now near completion.

The lake opened to the public in 1973 and swiftly became a fishing hotspot due to its warm waters, courtesy of the power plant, fostering a highly productive fishery. With the closure of the power plant in 2018, the lake's warm water source ceased; however, its popularity for fishing, swimming, and recreation continued. Public boat ramp access was terminated in 2019. Now privately owned, Lake Monticello stands poised for diverse utilization.

This beautiful and extensive property is located just under two hours east of downtown Dallas and one hour west of Texarkana by way of Interstate 30.

It is not just the location that sets Lake Monticello apart – it is the history and potential it holds. From its origins as a cooling reservoir for the Monticello Steam Electric Station to its transformation into a beloved fishing hotspot, this lake has a rich legacy waiting to be continued.

For photos of Lake Monticello, please visit the digital media kit linked here. For more information about the property and Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit the listing page on HRC's website linked here.

About Hortenstine Ranch Company

Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), LLC exclusively specializes in ranch and recreational properties. With decades in ranch real estate, HRC has curated a power list of high-net-worth families and individuals who are consistently seeking premium investment-class properties. HRC's diverse and talented ranch brokers deliver the most advanced marketing strategies, ranch market analytics, professional mapping, photography, videography, wildlife and agricultural consultation, consistent sales volume, and buyer and seller representation. The brokerage company continues to set the bar for the farm and ranch real estate market, as proven by referrals and repeat business. To learn more about Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit HRCRanch.com.

Media Contact

Avery Cooper, TruePoint Communications, [email protected], 214-550-3414

SOURCE Hortenstine Ranch Company