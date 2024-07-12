Horton's Flower Farm Seasonal Opening July 13th Offering A Unique Floral Experience On Eastern Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horton's Flower Farm (712 Horton Avenue / Riverhead, NY) is thrilled to announce its seasonal opening on Saturday, July 13th. Nestled among the region's famous wineries, Horton's Flower Farm offers a unique opportunity for visitors to handpick their own bouquets from over 100 varieties of cut flowers.

"When you visit our farm, you'll experience what hundreds of others have described to us: peace, serenity, and an escape from the noise and hustle of everyday life. Our farm is a throwback to a quieter, more serene time. Walking in the fields and cutting the flowers is as therapeutic as it is beautiful," said Jeffrey Gross, co-owner of Horton's Flower Farm.

Horton's Flower Farm is open daily from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm with Sunset Picking available from 6:00 - 8:00 pm (Friday & Saturday only). Admission for adults is $3 and $2 for kids. Veterans, Nurses, Teachers, Seniors, and well-behaved, leashed dogs get in free.

When visitors first arrive at Horton's Flower Farm, they choose the size of their bouquet based on the number of stems they want to pick. Each bouquet includes a mason jar to take home. After picking, guests are welcome to relax and enjoy the garden, have a picnic, or play games.

Additionally, anyone who buys flowers this season can win a lifetime of free flowers.

"On August 18th, five lucky people will be chosen to attend the Golden Ticket event. One winner will receive a lifetime of flowers, and the other four will receive a Family Pack of four passes for this season and next. Buy a bouquet, enter your email, and you're in!" said Claudette Gross, co-owner of Horton's Flower Farm.

Group Bookings are available for Girl Scouts, bridal parties, bus tours, and more.

Professional Photography services are available for families, couples, and special occasions.

"Plan your family visit to Horton's Flower Farm. Create bouquets with your loved ones, enjoy a picnic at our tables, and let the kids play on our swing set and engage in family games. For couples, the farm offers a romantic experience where you can pick flowers together and enjoy the picturesque surroundings," said Claudette Gross, co-owner of Horton's Flower Farm.

To learn more about Horton's Flower Farm, please visit https://www.hortonsflowerfarm.com/

