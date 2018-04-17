Hortonworks Data Steward Studio Allows Enterprises to Find, Identify, Secure and Connect Data Across Cloud and On-Prem Data Lakes

According to Forrester [1], "Increasing data volume is creating new challenges in integration, security, curation, administration, and governance. Business users want real-time trusted data to make accurate business decisions, while technology management wants to simplify administration and lower costs." And when enterprises' data assets are stored in multiple clusters both in on-premises data centers and in the cloud, repositories may contain different slices of data making it difficult to trust and analyze effectively. Too much time is spent identifying, cleaning and integrating the data instead of analyzing it to add value for business users. Additionally, with the arrival of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a comprehensive view of data lineage has never been more important.

DSS helps solve these challenges by providing information stewards, data scientists, business analysts and data engineers with robust capabilities to find, curate, collaborate, secure and report on data and its context through an intuitive user experience. Customers can now get a comprehensive view of their data across data lakes that aggregates critical data assets, reducing the time it takes to understand key data aspects while reducing risk. With DSS, business users including analysts and data scientists have more freedom to confidently invest time in uncovering valuable business insights instead of cleansing data and worrying about the data's integrity. DSS gives customers the following benefits:

Organize and Curate Data Globally based on a variety of criteria, including business classifications, purpose, protections needed and more.

based on a variety of criteria, including business classifications, purpose, protections needed and more. Discover, Catalog and Search personal or sensitive data so that it can be classified and searched by business analysts and data scientists.

personal or sensitive data so that it can be classified and searched by business analysts and data scientists. Simplify Management and Administration via asset collections grouped by characteristics such as data origin, value, protection level, sensitivity or functional use.

via asset collections grouped by characteristics such as data origin, value, protection level, sensitivity or functional use. Analyze Data Lineage and Impact to help data professionals comply with GDPR.

to help data professionals comply with GDPR. Secure Data and Metadata for a clear understanding of enterprise-wide authorization landscape and a single view of security policies, data protection status and any anonymization rules that have been defined.

"Uncovering insights from diverse data types across multiple data lakes requires substantial amounts of effort to establish lineage, improve quality and eliminate redundancies across data assets," said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. "Given the speed at which global business runs today, our enterprise customers need a faster and easier way to understand, connect, secure and govern data types consistently across enterprise data lakes. DSS will uniquely allow customers to achieve confidence in their data in less time and therefore create more opportunity for data scientists to analyze and extract the true value of their data."

DSS is delivered as a service and leverages open source technologies, such as Apache Atlas and Apache Ranger, to share and extend the value of a modern data architecture in heterogeneous environments. For more information about DSS, please visit https://hortonworks.com/products/data-services/.

Data Lifecycle Manager Updates

To further enhance its vision for global data management, Hortonworks is also introducing updates to Data Lifecycle Manager (DLM) which delivers on the promise of hybrid cloud replication. The new version of DLM allows data to be encapsulated and copied seamlessly across the physical private storage and public cloud environments for full data mobility to enable the right workloads in the right environment for the right use case.

A technical preview of DSS is available now. The generally available version of DSS and the next version of DLM are slated for Q2 2018. Release dates subject to change without notice.

