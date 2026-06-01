HosinGlobal Unveils Self-Developed HG2325 UFS Controller and Full-Series Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX Taipei

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 grandly kicks off, HosinGlobal, responding to surging demands for high-speed, stable and highly reliable storage driven by booming AI terminals, launched its newly self-developed UFS 2.2 controller HG2325 and complementary embedded storage solutions. The company also showcases a full portfolio of core products including embedded storage, SSDs, DRAM modules and portable storage, empowering AI applications across AIoT, smart terminals and automotive electronics.

HosinGlobal's Self-Developed HG2325 UFS 2.2 Controller

The HG2325 controller is strictly designed in compliance with the UFS 2.2 standard, manufactured with a 22nm process node and equipped with 4KB LDPC hardware error correction to deliver stable and secure data storage. Compatible with mainstream TLC/QLC 3D NAND flash, it supports a flash I/O rate of up to 1600MT/s and a maximum capacity of 1TB. Integrated with high-capacity SRAM cache, the chip ensures low-latency and highly stable read-write performance. Its sequential read-write speeds exceed 1000MB/s, with outstanding 4K random performance.

UFS storage modules powered by the newly-launched HG2325 UFS 2.2 controller are compatible with mainstream SoC platforms including Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc, delivering superior performance. They support 4KB LDPC error correction and SRAM ECC functions to prevent data corruption and lower risks of black screens or crashes for end devices. At 512GB, sequential read and write speeds reach 1060MB/s and 975MB/s respectively, precisely meeting AI terminals' stringent requirements for large-capacity, high-performance storage and providing reliable support for end devices.

Leveraging core technologies including self-developed controllers, firmware algorithms and storage validation systems, HosinGlobal has built a full-scenario product matrix covering consumer, enterprise and automotive‑grade storage. It achieves full-chain independent control from controller R&D, flash adaptation and firmware development to module packaging and testing, offering customized storage solutions for AIoT, smart hardware, automotive electronics and edge computing clients worldwide.

At COMPUTEX Taipei, HosinGlobal will fuel the development of the AI ecosystem with innovative storage technologies, exploring new intelligent storage opportunities alongside global industry partners. We sincerely invite you to visit our booth (Hall 2 R1320a) for cooperation and exchanges!

About HosinGlobal

HosinGlobal is a high‑tech enterprise specializing in memory product R&D, manufacturing, validation and sales. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, it employs over 1,400 staff, 60% of whom are R&D professionals. The company provides high‑end, flexible and efficient full‑stack customized storage services for global customers.

For more information,

please visit: https://www.hosinglobal.com/

contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HosinGlobal