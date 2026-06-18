HOSPICE CARE FRAUD: "The Medicare Fraud of the Month for June"

ALBANY, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 54-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for June: Hospice Care Medicare Fraud.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, explains, "Hospice is a program of care and support for people who are terminally ill. The focus is on comfort and quality of life rather than on curing illnesses. Care examples include doctors' services, respite care, drugs and durable medical equipment for pain management."

She added, "Scammers target individuals who reside in a facility or attendees at Health Fairs to sign them up for services they don't need. Hospice is a discussion between you and your trusted doctor only."

How the Scam Works:

Scammers target older adults with offers of:

Free cooking or cleaning services.

In-home help or equipment.

Fake home health visits.

But behind the offers, they're enrolling Seniors in hospice care without their knowledge and charging Medicare for services not needed or received.

How Seniors Can Protect Against These Scams:

Only a doctor can certify a patient for hospice care. (with a life expectancy of six months or less)

Medicare never covers free services such as housekeeping.

Never accept gifts in exchange for services.

Always review the Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB) to check for any charges not received or approved.

"If seniors have been contacted by a scammer or suspect Medicare fraud, they should report it to the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)! Call our Helpline! Contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against Medicare fraud," Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.