Telehealth Fraud: "The Medicare Fraud of the Month for July"

ALBANY, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 54-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for July: Telehealth Fraud

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, explains, "Telehealth lets you receive healthcare by phone or video instead of an in-person visit. It's a valuable Medicare benefit when it's medically necessary & approved by your provider."

Signs of Telehealth Fraud:

Seniors receive remote monitoring equipment never requested.

A provider offers "free" monthly telehealth not requested or needed.

Medicare claims for Chronic Care Management (CCM) are listed as telehealth services. Medicare is billed monthly for services not recognized or weren't medically necessary



How Seniors Can Protect Themselves Against These Scams:

Only use telehealth recommended by your doctor.

Carefully Read Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) and Explanation of Benefits (EOB) for signs of fraud .

. Never share your Medicare numbers or other personal information with unexpected callers.

Report services never received to the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP).

"Remember, If someone offers 'free' telehealth services or medical equipment in exchange for your Medicare number, it's a red flag for fraud. It should be reported to the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)!

"Call our Helpline! Contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against Medicare fraud," Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.