Hospice Care Front and Center as Jimmy Carter Reaches 100 Year Milestone

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday next week, Wednesday, October 1, his ongoing experience with hospice care offers a testament to the role compassionate, person-centered care can play in the later stages of life. President Carter, who has been receiving hospice care since February 2023, continues to spend meaningful time with his family, demonstrating that hospice is not about counting days but making every moment count.

"Hospice care is often misunderstood as a last resort, when in reality, it focuses on person-centered care that helps patients live with dignity and comfort at the end-of-life," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). "There is growing evidence that patients who enter hospice often live longer than expected, thanks to the holistic, compassionate care they receive. President Carter's journey highlights this, showing how hospice allows for continued emotional connection and fulfillment, even in the later stages of life."

While physically limited, President Carter remains emotionally connected and actively engaged with his family. Through media reports, his grandson, Jason Carter, has shared that despite his health challenges, the Former President continues to find joy in the small moments, reinforcing the powerful role hospice plays in ensuring that patients can live as fully as possible in their remaining time. As America's oldest living president, the media reports that his "extended time in hospice care has been an unforeseen boon for the Carter family."

"We wish the Former President well as he turns 100 years young – and hope he has the opportunity to continue to spend his last years with his family and friends," concluded Koutsoumpas.

President Carter's personal journey – and that of his wife, Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who also was in hospice care before she passed – reflects the true value of hospice care, where physical, emotional, and spiritual support combine to create a meaningful end-of-life experience. His ongoing involvement with his family, despite the limitations of his health, demonstrates that hospice is not about hastening death, but about making the most of every remaining moment. If you or a loved one are in need of hospice care, visit www.nphi.us to find a trusted nonprofit care provider nearby, or call 844-GET-NPHI.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ non-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members are dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from across the nation, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

