Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

"Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz was the first hospital in Brazil to install a linear accelerator back in 1972, and we are excited to be first again with the Halcyon system," said Dr. Rodrigo Hanriot, radiation oncologist and head of Radiation Oncology Department, Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. "We look forward to utilizing the many advanced features of Halcyon and accelerate the availability of high quality care."

Operationally, Halcyon features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. To assist in the reduction of time and construction costs from installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vault and can be installed in two weeks or less.

Patients benefit from the quiet operating environment of Halcyon, which is up to 2x quieter than other systems. Additionally, Halcyon has a low couch height for easy patient access, and soft indirect ambient lighting in the 100cm gantry opening, which is larger than those on standard CT machines.

Varian booked the order for the equipment in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2018.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

