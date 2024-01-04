Hospital for Endocrine Surgery Celebrates Two Years of Exceptional Care and Unprecedented Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a groundbreaking institution specializing in tumors and cancers of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands, marks its two-year anniversary with a remarkable achievement: exceeding 20,000 new patient consults. This achievement, reached in just under two years since its opening in January 2022, underscores the hospital's position as the world's largest endocrine surgery center. The synergy of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center has attracted patients from 98 countries around the globe and all 50 states, reaffirming their status as leaders in the field.

In a landscape where specialized healthcare institutions are continually evolving, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to improving the lives of those affected by endocrine disorders. This milestone reflects not only the remarkable growth of the hospital but also its unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge care to patients worldwide.

Dr. Jim Norman, Founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center, shared his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "Our journey over the past two years has been nothing short of remarkable. We are honored to have helped over 20,000 patients from across the globe regain their health and quality of life. This is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise."

The hospital's success story continues with significant growth within each of its specialized practices:

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is proud to have garnered global recognition so quickly, drawing patients from diverse backgrounds and locations. This two-year milestone serves as a testament to the hospital's unwavering dedication to advancing the field of endocrine surgery.

Dr. Gary Clayman, Founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center, commented on the institution's global reach, saying, "We are humbled to see patients traveling from nearly 100 different countries and every state in the USA to seek our expertise. Our commitment to providing world-class care knows no borders, and we are thrilled to have made such a positive impact on so many lives."

Dr. Tobias Carling, Founder of the Carling Adrenal Center, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The growth of the Carling Adrenal Center is a reflection of our team's dedication to delivering exceptional care to patients with adrenal disorders. We remain committed to expanding our knowledge and refining our techniques to serve even more patients in the years to come."

Coinciding with this momentous occasion, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is embarking on a construction journey that will pave the way for additional inpatient hospital beds, an expanded pre-operative area, and six new operating rooms. These developments underscore the unparalleled growth experienced by the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, just two years after it opened its doors in Tampa, Florida.

