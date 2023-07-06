Parathyroid Surgeons Highlight the Importance of Surgeon Experience During Parathyroid Disease Awareness Month to Avoid Re-Operations

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The parathyroid surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center, operating at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, are emphasizing the critical role of selecting an experienced surgeon to prevent the need for re-operations during Parathyroid Disease Awareness Month (July). With almost a quarter of their parathyroid operations representing patients who sought their expertise for a second (or third) parathyroid surgery after a failed first surgery performed elsewhere, the center aims to raise awareness about the potential consequences of choosing an inexperienced parathyroid surgeon.

Parathyroid disease (hyperparathyroidism) affects almost one percent of the population worldwide. It is caused by the development of a benign parathyroid tumor causing overproduction of parathyroid hormone, leading to elevated levels of calcium in the blood. Notably, parathyroid disease greatly affects a patient's quality of life through a variety of symptoms and consequences. The most common symptoms are chronic fatigue, body aches, difficulty sleeping, bone pain, memory loss, poor concentration, depression, and a general feeling of being "old". Parathyroid disease also frequently leads to osteoporosis, kidney stones, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and kidney failure. Parathyroid disease is a devastating condition if left untreated.

Surgery to remove the abnormal parathyroid glands is the only cure for parathyroid disease. However, not all surgeries yield successful outcomes, and outcomes are largely dependent on the surgeon's experience and techniques.

The Norman Parathyroid Center has been the world's leading parathyroid surgery practice for the past 25 years, performing 60-80 parathyroid operations weekly. Unfortunately, an alarming number of patients seek re-operations at the center due to unsuccessful initial surgeries performed by inexperienced, or low volume, parathyroid surgeons. Dr Jim Norman, the center's founder stresses, "Selecting an experienced parathyroid surgeon from the beginning is crucial. Inexperienced surgeons tend to rely on scans which are not very accurate. These small tumors can be very hard to find. Another common way for inexperienced surgeons to fail is to not fully evaluate all four parathyroid glands during the first operation. We know that in about 30% of patients, there is more than one parathyroid tumor present, so this approach results in a failure rate of at least 30 percent."

Selecting a low-volume parathyroid surgeon can have very real consequences. Requiring a re-operation not only imposes additional physical and emotional stress on patients, but also carries a higher risk of complications. Even more dire, selecting an inexperienced parathyroid surgeon can result in damage to or removal of all four parathyroid glands which leads to hypoparathyroidism. Hypoparathyroidism is irreversible and incurable, leading to lifelong consequences for patients. The best way to avoid the risk of hypoparathyroidism and the need for additional operations down the road? Do your research and trust only the most experienced, highest volume parathyroid surgeon you can find.

"Parathyroid surgery at the Norman Parathyroid Center was like night and day from my last parathyroid surgery," says Sally, a recent patient at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. "I had a local general surgeon operate on me last year and he did not remove the bad parathyroid gland. I thought he was good because of recommendations from my endocrinologist, so I went ahead with the surgery. In the weeks and months following, I still felt the same. My blood work and bone density did not get better--my calcium and parathyroid hormone levels stayed exactly the same. That's when I found the Norman Parathyroid Center and made up my mind to travel to Florida. During my second surgery, they not only took out the correct parathyroid gland, they also fixed my scar. The first (failed) operation took 4 hours and I had to spend the night in the hospital. The Norman Parathyroid Center did the surgery in 19 minutes, and I went home one hour later. My symptoms have completely resolved and my calcium and PTH have gone back to normal. WHAT A DIFFERENCE!"

The Norman Parathyroid Center emphasizes the significance of selecting an experienced parathyroid surgeon for the initial surgery. With their team of seven of the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world, the center has performed more parathyroid operations than any other institution globally, recently completing their 50,000th operation. They employ advanced surgical techniques, including a comprehensive assessment of all four parathyroid glands through a state-of-the-art minimally invasive operation, to ensure the highest cure rates for their patients.

"Our surgeons have dedicated their careers to parathyroid surgery, and parathyroid surgery alone," says Dr. Norman. "We have the expertise and experience necessary to accurately evaluate each gland and achieve successful outcomes. Bonus, we do all this in less than 30 minutes in most cases. Our technique is efficient and minimally invasive, meaning almost 100% of patients get to go home within two hours of surgery and may return to normal activities the following day."

During Parathyroid Disease Awareness Month, the Norman Parathyroid Center urges individuals diagnosed with parathyroid disease to do their research and select an experienced parathyroid surgeon for their initial operation. An experienced parathyroid surgeon may not be found at your local hospital or even in your state, and patients may face the need to travel for the best outcome. It's worth it, says Dr. Norman. "By doing their research, patients can significantly reduce the likelihood of needing re-operations and minimize the associated risk of hypoparathyroidism."

About the Norman Parathyroid Center

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

