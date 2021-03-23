Hospital for Special Surgery Again Receives Nation's Highest Honor for Nursing Excellence

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has become the first hospital in New York State to receive the nation's highest honor for nursing excellence five times. Just one half of one percent of all hospitals in the U.S. have achieved a fifth "Magnet" designation, which is made by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association. "Organizations that achieve Magnet recognition are part of an esteemed group that demonstrates superior nursing practices and outcomes," according to the ANCC.

"Especially in the bright light of nursing leadership worldwide over the past year, Magnet re-designation validates the culture of excellence at HSS," said Louis A. Shapiro, HSS president and CEO. "On behalf of our colleagues, patients and community, I am honored to congratulate all HSS nurses for their consistent Magnet achievement, and applaud their skillful and unwavering commitment to patient care."

The Magnet Recognition Program designates hospitals where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization's patient outcomes. Health care organizations that wish to maintain Magnet status must reapply every four years. The ANCC conducts a lengthy and rigorous review and evaluation of applicants.

"Maintaining Magnet status for almost two decades is a testament to the outstanding team of nursing professionals at HSS," said Jennifer O'Neill, DNP, APN, NEA-BC senior vice president, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of the HSS Main Campus in New York City. "Magnet re-designation affirms the success of the programs we have developed and implemented to ensure high-quality patient care. It also is tangible evidence of our nurses' hard work, dedication and commitment to reinforcing the core values that guide us day in and day out."

In addition to promoting nursing excellence and quality patient care, the Magnet Recognition Program® seeks to support improvements and innovation in professional nursing practice; empower nursing staff to reach their full potential; and disseminate best practices, according to the ANCC. The Magnet model for excellence is based on strong nursing leadership, favorable patient outcomes, coordination and collaboration across specialties, and processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

"Nurses are a vital part of the HSS team that strives to preserve the highest standards in patient care, education, research, and community outreach," says Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director. "Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence, and for health care consumers it can serve as a reliable reference point for safe, high quality care."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

www.hss.edu

