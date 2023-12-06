Hospital in Your Home and NovellaCare Introduce Clinic Days for Seniors in Community Centers and Residential Facilities

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) and NovellaCare, innovative healthcare providers, are excited to announce the launch of Clinic Days tailored for seniors at local community centers and residential facilities. These community-focused events aim to bring accessible healthcare directly to seniors, ensuring they receive high-quality services in the comfort of their communities.

Empowering Seniors Through Clinic Days

Bringing the hospital to you (PRNewsfoto/Hospital in Your Home)

HiYH and NovellaCare's Clinic Days are designed to provide a range of essential healthcare services to seniors aged 65 and older, delivering on our commitment to redefine healthcare accessibility. Our focus is on empowering seniors by:

1. Partnering with Primary Care Providers:

- We collaborate with existing primary care providers to support chronic disease management through Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

- Offering seamless integration with primary care to enhance care coordination and provide comprehensive health solutions.

2. Senior Primary Care Services:

- For seniors without a primary care provider, we offer on-site healthcare services, including annual wellness exams, preventative screenings, and chronic care management.

3. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Enrollment:

- Introducing seniors to the benefits of RPM for effective chronic disease management.

- Facilitating continuous monitoring and timely interventions, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.

4. Accessibility and Community-Centric Care:

- We bring healthcare directly to community centers and residential facilities, minimizing barriers to access.

- Enhancing the health and well-being of seniors by providing services in familiar surroundings.

Why Seniors Should Attend:

Comprehensive Healthcare: Receive a spectrum of healthcare services tailored for seniors. Enhanced Chronic Disease Management: Leverage RPM for ongoing support and monitoring. Community-Centric Approach: Access care conveniently within your community. Educational Opportunities: Learn about resources for healthier aging.

How to Participate:

Community centers and residential facilities are encouraged to reach out to HiYH and NovellaCare to schedule a Clinic Day. These events offer a valuable opportunity to prioritize the health and well-being of senior residents.

Contact Information:

Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) & NovellaCare

Novella Tascoe

[email protected]

www.hiyh.us

(844) 690-HiYH or (404) 855-5697

About HiYH and NovellaCare:

Hospital in Your Home (HiYH) and NovellaCare are healthcare innovators dedicated to making high-quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities. By leveraging Virtual Care and comprehensive chronic disease management, HiYH and NovellaCare redefine healthcare delivery, focusing on community engagement and strategic partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.hiyh.us.

