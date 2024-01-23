Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market is to grow by USD 3.10 billion, Special drug designations to boost growth - Technavio

23 Jan, 2024, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The hospital infection therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.98%, according to Technavio. Special drug designations are a key factor in boosting growth. Pharmaceuticals used to treat hospital-acquired infections and therapeutic candidates in development for these conditions have received special designations from regulatory agencies due to their demonstrated effectiveness. Many of these drugs have been granted designations like breakthrough drug designation and orphan drug designation by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the EMA.
The increasing hospital visits is a major trend influencing the growth. The high cost associated with technology is the major challenge impeding growth.
Company Profiles
The report provides complete insights on key companies including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth, etc.
Report Scope:
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2037
- Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Drug Class, type, and geography
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
- MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Players"
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth during the forecast period. The regional growth is fueled by factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare spending, a preference for therapeutics over surgery, heightened R&D focus by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, a growing elderly population, and the presence of global and regional companies.
By Type, the market is classified into respiratory tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, and urinary tract infections. The growth of the antibiotics drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Antibiotics serve as therapeutic agents, addressing and preventing infections caused by bacteria and other susceptible microorganisms. Broad-spectrum antibiotics demonstrate effectiveness against a wide range of microorganisms.
Infection Prevention and Control Methods
Broad-spectrum antibiotics like amoxicillin and levofloxacin, used in hospital infection therapeutics, are effective against a wide range of bacteria, making them suitable when bacteria don't respond to narrow-spectrum drugs. Examples of narrow-spectrum antibiotics, also relevant in hospital infection therapeutics, include azithromycin and clindamycin. These antibiotics are targeted against specific bacteria groups. The use of antibiotics is crucial in infection prevention and control, especially in healthcare settings where nosocomial infections, also known as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), are a concern. The field of hospital infection therapeutics also involves antiviral drugs, antifungal medications, disinfectants, sterilization equipment, vaccines, epidemiology, antimicrobial resistance, diagnostic tests, microbiology, immunization, and the management of specific conditions like hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP).
Related Report
The global kidney transplantation therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 643.15 million, at a CAGR of 4.49% between 2023 and 2028.
The Sepsis Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion, at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2023 and 2028.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Segmentation by Drug Class
Segmentation by Type
Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article