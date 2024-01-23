Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market is to grow by USD 3.10 billion, Special drug designations to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The hospital infection therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.98%, according to Technavio. Special drug designations are a key factor in boosting growth. Pharmaceuticals used to treat hospital-acquired infections and therapeutic candidates in development for these conditions have received special designations from regulatory agencies due to their demonstrated effectiveness. Many of these drugs have been granted designations like breakthrough drug designation and orphan drug designation by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the EMA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The increasing hospital visits is a major trend influencing the growth. The high cost associated with technology is the major challenge impeding growth.

Company Profiles

The report provides complete insights on key companies including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Achilles Therapeutics plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth, etc.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2037

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Drug Class, type, and geography

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM)

( , , , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Players"

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth during the forecast period. The regional growth is fueled by factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare spending, a preference for therapeutics over surgery, heightened R&D focus by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, a growing elderly population, and the presence of global and regional companies.

By Type, the market is classified into respiratory tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, and urinary tract infections. The growth of the antibiotics drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Antibiotics serve as therapeutic agents, addressing and preventing infections caused by bacteria and other susceptible microorganisms. Broad-spectrum antibiotics demonstrate effectiveness against a wide range of microorganisms.

Infection Prevention and Control Methods

Broad-spectrum antibiotics like amoxicillin and levofloxacin, used in hospital infection therapeutics, are effective against a wide range of bacteria, making them suitable when bacteria don't respond to narrow-spectrum drugs. Examples of narrow-spectrum antibiotics, also relevant in hospital infection therapeutics, include azithromycin and clindamycin. These antibiotics are targeted against specific bacteria groups. The use of antibiotics is crucial in infection prevention and control, especially in healthcare settings where nosocomial infections, also known as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), are a concern. The field of hospital infection therapeutics also involves antiviral drugs, antifungal medications, disinfectants, sterilization equipment, vaccines, epidemiology, antimicrobial resistance, diagnostic tests, microbiology, immunization, and the management of specific conditions like hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP).

Related Report

The global kidney transplantation therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 643.15 million, at a CAGR of 4.49% between 2023 and 2028.

The Sepsis Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion, at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2023 and 2028.

