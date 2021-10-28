Hospital Stretchers Market Worth USD 742.02 Million between 2020 and 2025 | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report | Technavio

Analysis on Hospital Stretchers Market Can Now be Gained Through Our Report- Download Free Sample Now!

The Hospital Stretchers Market Analysis Includes-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate challenges.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Advanced Instrumentations Inc.

Advanced Instrumentations Inc. offers a wide range of products such as medical equipment, furniture, and monitors. Moreover, the company also offers Hospital Stretchers products such as ST-100, Electric Bed B-1000 Pro, and Patient Stretcher ST-2000 Plus.

Anetic Aid Ltd.

Anetic Aid Ltd. operates its business under segments- Products and Service and Maintenance. The company offers Hospital Stretchers products such as QA3 Patient Stretcher.

Arjo AB

Arjo AB operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots) and for diagnostics. Moreover, the company also offers Hospital Stretchers products such as Lifeguard 20, Lifeguard 50, and Lifeguard 55.

Hospital Stretchers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Non-motorized Stretchers



Motorized Stretchers

Application

Fixed-stretchers



Adjustable Stretchers



Bariatric Stretchers



Radiographic Stretchers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The hospital stretchers market is driven by an increased incidence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing demand for bariatric surgeries will also trigger the market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.70% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Hospital Stretchers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 742.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Instrumentations Inc., Anetic Aid Ltd., Arjo AB, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, BMB Medical LLC, Favero Health Projects Spa, Ferno Group Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

