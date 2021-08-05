Hospitality Entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha Launch New Restaurant Group, Noble 33

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, the hospitality entrepreneurs behind Toca Madera, Casa Madera, and Tocaya, announce today the launch of their new hospitality venture, Noble 33. As part of this endeavor, the famed restaurateurs will continue to oversee existing Madera venues, including Toca Madera West Hollywood, Toca Madera Scottsdale, Madera at the Treehouse London, and Hotel Figueroa DTLA. Simultaneously, the duo will focus on the international expansion of Madera locations, while also creating elevated dining experiences that will push the boundaries of hospitality.

Berman, a 17-year hospitality veteran, has developed, owned, and operated a collection of upscale restaurant venues throughout his career and will serve as Chairman of Noble 33. Tanha joined forces with Berman four years ago to build and expand Madera venues. He will now step into the role of Chief Executive Officer of Noble 33. The two co-founders are supported by an all-star senior team that includes Mahdiar Karamooz, Chief Financial Officer, Charity Johnston, VP of Operations, Daniel Whitfield, VP of Marketing, and A.J. McCloud, Corporate Executive Chef.

"To achieve great things, you have to love what you do," said Berman. "We live by the idea that the only way to guarantee our guests the best experience is to constantly push our boundaries through creativity. Noble 33 will allow us to continue creating the high-energy social dining experiences that our guests have come to know and love."

With this new undertaking, Berman and Tanha have handed over the reins of the restaurant chain Tocaya to a senior leadership team that will oversee the new Tocaya and Tender Greens merged entity. Both Berman and Tanha will remain on the Board of The Madera Group, while Berman will also be an Executive Consultant and Board Member of the Tocaya/Tender Greens entity.

Berman and Tanha will now invest their attention into what they take pleasure in most: The luxury, fine-dining side of business. "While it's bittersweet to move on from what we have built over the last several years with Tocaya, I could not be more excited about Noble 33 and the expansion of Madera venues," said Tanha. "We will continue to create unforgettable experiences for our guests by offering ingredient-forward menus, intoxicating entertainment, and lively ambiance because the best memories are made when dining with friends in these types of high-energy social settings."

Upcoming concepts as part of the Noble 33 development roadmap include Casa Madera Toronto, in partnership with the 1 Hotel, Sparrow DTLA at the Hotel Figueroa, Casa Madera West Hollywood at the Mondrian Hotel, and Toca Madera Las Vegas at the City Center. Further expansion targets include Chicago, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai. To learn more about Noble 33, please visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Noble 33

Noble 33 is an ever-evolving and growing lineup of unique, social dining restaurants created by hospitality entrepreneurs, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha. Noble 33 dining venues offer modern, ultra-fresh food, tantalizing cocktails, wine, and spirits, along with exhilarating entertainment. Their team of executives are infamous for immersing themselves into all the finite details of a dining experience, from the meals, cocktails, music, ambiance, and staff to create the ultimate dining experiences for patrons. Noble 33 operates a collection of leading restaurant venues, including Toca Madera and Casa Madera with locations throughout the U.S and also internationally. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Toca Madera

Opened in 2015, Toca Madera reimagines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern approach, pairing locally sourced ingredients with bold flavors to offer an array of options for every eater. Its shared-plate menu is designed to offer something for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free choices. Toca Madera restaurants feature a dynamic farm-to-glass cocktail program using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and offers a versatile selection of the finest tequilas and mezcals, as well as a rotating selection of wines from across the globe. Toca Madera restaurants' signature design features include Arabesque accents, handcrafted custom woodwork, and numerous fire elements, all contributing to the alluring Modern Organic aesthetic. For more information, visit www.tocamadera.com

