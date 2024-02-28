Hospitality Executive Kathleen Bates Joins Lodging Dynamics as Vice President of Operations

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, announced the appointment of Kathleen Bates as its Vice President of Operations today. Kathleen is an award-winning executive with more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Kathleen Bates JoinsLodging Dynamics as Vice President of Operations

"We are excited to add Kathleen to our team. Her innovative and disciplined approach to operations, combined with her passionate leadership, are a powerful combination. They are an ideal blend as we continue our growth and add more complex properties to our management portfolio," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics' President and CEO. "She is a great addition to complement our team of world-class leaders," concluded Jamie.

Kathleen has spent a significant portion of her career operating Marriott, Hilton, and other premium brand hotels at every level, from a single property general manager to directing and providing oversight of hotel portfolios on a regional or national level. In addition to hotel portfolios, Kathleen most recently developed, implemented and oversaw hoteling and home-sharing services across a nationwide group of Class A multi-family communities. In this role, she developed an operational platform to support critical services and processes for a seamless customer experience while ensuring critical outcomes for the company. Throughout her career, Kathleen has consistently developed and implemented strategic operational processes, resulting in improved revenue, employee engagement, guest satisfaction, profitability, and other vital outcomes important to the stakeholders.

"I am excited to join the amazing team Lodging Dynamics has assembled. I look forward to adding my skillset in organizational leadership combined with my passion for hospitality as we continue providing award-winning services for our stakeholders and guests," said Kathleen.

Kathleen earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Business from Black Hills State University and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from the University of Colorado. She is passionate about philanthropic causes that impact her family and the community. She enjoys traveling, sports, and spending time with her husband and four boys in her free time.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

