Hospitality Focused Private Equity Firm Adds to Midwest Portfolio; Crosses $250M AUM

News provided by

Spark GHC

25 May, 2023, 10:26 ET

Spark GHC Continues to Build AUM with Three Additional Northeast Ohio Investments

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, is proud to announce that they have recently made three acquisitions and/or investments in Northeast Ohio, IHG Hotels & Resorts branded, hospitality assets. The investments are in select service and extended stay assets and are diverse between healthy cash generating assets mixed with value-add opportunities.

Continue Reading
Hospitality-Focused Private Equity Firm Adds to Midwest Portfolio; Crosses $250M AUM - Spark GHC. Cleveland Downtown Skyline. Courtesy of Adobe Stock/SeanPavonePhoto.
Hospitality-Focused Private Equity Firm Adds to Midwest Portfolio; Crosses $250M AUM - Spark GHC. Cleveland Downtown Skyline. Courtesy of Adobe Stock/SeanPavonePhoto.

Importantly, the three investments add to Spark GHC's existing portfolio of IHG, Marriott, and Hilton branded properties. These are the 12th, 13th, and 14th acquisitions and/or investments made by the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management, based on market value, above $250 million.

Spark GHC is a joint venture between Spark Hotels, a proven developer, acquirer, and operator of Ohio-based hospitality assets, and Green Harvest Capital, a marquee asset manager of Northeast Ohio-based multi-family assets.

Spark Hotels President, Amit Patel, and COO, Bhavesh Lad, commented, "We are excited to invest in three additional Northeast Ohio, IHG branded, hospitality assets. These assets provide us a great mix of cash generation and value add potential. As we've noted in the past, we have the right team to execute on hospitality assets in this difficult capital markets environment, and the closing of these three acquisitions over the past two months gives us even more certainty."

GHC Principals, Bhavin "B" Patel and Michael J. Smith commented, "We continue to believe this is the right time for investors to diversify and acquire hospitality assets. Attractive opportunities have developed due to COVID, an aging ownership base, higher customer brand awareness, and our belief in the long-term economic resurgence in Ohio and the U.S. Midwest. Spark GHC has a unique blend of strong hospitality operatorship experience with asset management and capital markets knowledge."

Spark GHC looks forward to continued hospitality growth in 2023 and beyond. To work, invest, or partner with the company please contact management via www.sparkghc.com or [email protected].

About Spark GHC: The firm's mission is to improve the daily guest experience through technological innovation, remain strong stewards of the community, and provide a healthy cash return and diversification benefit to investors. The joint venture is passionate about Ohio and the U.S. Midwest – business and travel friendly regions – that are still in the early stages of an economic resurgence led by strong educational institutions, good interstate/rail/air connectivity, and low cost of living.

SOURCE Spark GHC

Also from this source

Hospitality Focused Private Equity Firm Acquires Hampton Inn - Downtown Cleveland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.