Hospitality Industry Dominates Today's Consumer Spending According to New Research

PHOENIX, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials seek nearby staycation resorts over house-sharing, most travelers react to slogans that speak to value and cleanliness, and "bleisure" (mix of business and pleasure travel) is a growing trend in the evolving and strongly performing world of tourism.

These and other key findings can be found in The "2019 Southwest Hospitality Marketing Report," developed and commissioned by LAVIDGE, a leading marketing services agency with over 35 years of experience in the travel and hotel industry. The report reveals insights around consumer preferences including: vacationers strongly resonate with ads containing practical words such as "affordable," rely on referrals and are motivated by slogans that convey convenience.

What's more, consumers are spending generously on getaways and trips. STR and Tourism Economics, the hotel market data leader, predicts vigorous financial growth through 2020 for the nearly $70 billion industry.

The LAVIDGE 2019 Report is complimentary and available here.

"Our hospitality research pinpoints the specific types of messages that resonate with today's travel-minded consumers," said David Nobs, managing director, business development at LAVIDGE. "Understanding what motivates consumers into action is critical for hospitality marketers in this competitive arena."

Hospitality is getting more sophisticated

Technology has also impacted how people travel, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence like digital check-in and face-recognition systems. Future trends predict travelers seeking hospitality on-the-go and the introduction of mobile suites, and more adults-only travel.

Indeed, hoteliers are exploring adaptations of the Airbnb boom. Some now offer home sharing (as a concierge service) for travelers to go offsite for smaller trips during their stay.

The Research

WestGroup Research surveyed 450 adult consumers working and living in the Southwest United States to provide fresh insights for major hospitality marketing executives, travel professionals, meeting planners and business and leisure guests about specific phrases and tactics to market their products and services successfully.

