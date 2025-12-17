Hospitality Outperforms U.S. Labor Market as Unemployment Hits Four-Year High -- OysterLink Analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While U.S. unemployment climbed to its highest level since August 2021, the leisure and hospitality sector moved in the opposite direction, ending 2025 with lower unemployment even as joblessness rose across most of the economy, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics household data analyzed by OysterLink.

By November 2025, total U.S. unemployment reached 7.83 million people, up from 7.12 million a year earlier — an increase of roughly 710,000 individuals, or 10% year over year. Over the same period, the national unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6%, signaling a softening labor market heading into 2026.

In contrast, unemployment in leisure and hospitality declined modestly over the year.

Hospitality vs. Total U.S. Labor Market

Table 1. Unemployment Comparison: November 2024 vs. November 2025

Measure Total U.S. Economy Leisure & Hospitality Unemployed (YoY change) +710,000 (+10%) −28,000 (−3%) Unemployment rate 4.2% → 4.6% (+0.4 pts) 6.2% → 5.9% (−0.3 pts)

In November 2024, approximately 830,000 hospitality workers were unemployed, with an unemployment rate of 6.2%. By November 2025, the number fell to 802,000, and the unemployment rate declined to 5.9%.

"This reflects strong ongoing demand for service workers, though staffing shortages remain a challenge for employers in hotels, restaurants, and tourism," said Milos Eric, General Manager and Co-Founder of OysterLink.

What This Means for Hospitality Employers in 2026

Hospitality employers continue to compete for a limited pool of experienced workers. As the broader labor market loosens, the data suggests hospitality may remain an outlier — not because hiring is easy, but because demand remains consistently high.

For operators entering 2026, competitive wages, flexible scheduling, and clear training pathways remain key differentiators in attracting and retaining talent.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including top-paying bartender jobs in New York City and restaurant manager jobs in New York City.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights, and interviews with hospitality leaders. To explore more labor market data or post a job, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink