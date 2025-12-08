$15 Wage Proposal Could Lift Pay for 180,000 Oklahoma Hospitality Workers, OysterLink Finds

Key Takeaways:

  • 12 of the 16 major hospitality roles analyzed pay below the proposed $15 minimum wage.
  • Median wages for high-volume roles — fast food workers ($11.34), cashiers ($13.04), hosts ($10.78), and waitstaff ($9.56) — fall 20% to 36% under the proposed rate.
  • A $15 minimum wage would require immediate raises of 16% to over 50% in several frontline jobs.
  • Oklahoma remains at $7.25, below 34 states that already set higher minimum wages.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's June 2026 vote on State Question 832, which would raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2029, could trigger one of the largest wage increases for hospitality workers in state history, according to a new OysterLink analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Oklahoma currently matches the federal minimum wage and trails 34 states with higher baseline pay. If approved, the increase to $15 would more than double the wage floor, significantly affecting frontline hospitality roles where current median wages fall between $9.56 and $14.54.

Occupation

Median Hourly Wage

Gap vs Proposed $15

% Increase Needed

Fast Food & Counter Workers

$11.34

–$3.66

+32 %

Waiters & Waitresses

$9.56

–$5.44

+57 %

Hosts & Hostesses

$10.78

–$4.22

+39 %

Bartenders

$10.40

–$4.60

+44 %

Dishwashers

$12.77

–$2.23

+17 %

Cashiers

$13.04

–$1.96

+15 %

Concierges

$13.74

–$1.26

+9 %

Bakers

$14.54

–$0.46

+3 %

Restaurant Cooks

$14.72

–$0.28

+2 %

Baggage Porters & Bellhops

$10.25

–$4.75

+46 %

Maids & Housekeeping Cleaners

$13.18

–$1.82

+14 %

Receptionists

$16.17

Above +$1.17

N/A

Chefs & Head Cooks

$25.63

Above +$10.63

N/A

Event Planners

$22.31

Above +$7.31

N/A

Lodging Managers

$23.07

Above +$8.07

N/A

Food Service Managers

$30.74

Above +$15.74

N/A

Major occupations, including fast food workers, waitstaff, hosts, bartenders, dishwashers, and cashiers, sit several dollars below the proposed minimum. Even roles earning close to the threshold, such as bakers ($14.54 median) and concierges ($13.74 median), would likely see upward adjustments due to wage compression and competitive hiring.

With more than 180,000 Oklahomans working in hospitality-related roles, the impacts would extend across restaurants, hotels, events, and tourism.

"Raising the minimum wage would reshape how hospitality workers are paid across Oklahoma," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink, the hospitality job and career platform that conducted the review.

"From dishwashers in Tulsa to fast-food crews in Lawton, the data shows a clear shift in compensation, especially in the high-turnover jobs that are still several dollars below $15."

