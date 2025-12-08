$15 Wage Proposal Could Lift Pay for 180,000 Oklahoma Hospitality Workers, OysterLink Finds
Dec 08, 2025, 13:45 ET
Key Takeaways:
- 12 of the 16 major hospitality roles analyzed pay below the proposed $15 minimum wage.
- Median wages for high-volume roles — fast food workers ($11.34), cashiers ($13.04), hosts ($10.78), and waitstaff ($9.56) — fall 20% to 36% under the proposed rate.
- A $15 minimum wage would require immediate raises of 16% to over 50% in several frontline jobs.
- Oklahoma remains at $7.25, below 34 states that already set higher minimum wages.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's June 2026 vote on State Question 832, which would raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2029, could trigger one of the largest wage increases for hospitality workers in state history, according to a new OysterLink analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.
Oklahoma currently matches the federal minimum wage and trails 34 states with higher baseline pay. If approved, the increase to $15 would more than double the wage floor, significantly affecting frontline hospitality roles where current median wages fall between $9.56 and $14.54.
|
Occupation
|
Median Hourly Wage
|
Gap vs Proposed $15
|
% Increase Needed
|
Fast Food & Counter Workers
|
$11.34
|
–$3.66
|
+32 %
|
Waiters & Waitresses
|
$9.56
|
–$5.44
|
+57 %
|
Hosts & Hostesses
|
$10.78
|
–$4.22
|
+39 %
|
Bartenders
|
$10.40
|
–$4.60
|
+44 %
|
Dishwashers
|
$12.77
|
–$2.23
|
+17 %
|
Cashiers
|
$13.04
|
–$1.96
|
+15 %
|
Concierges
|
$13.74
|
–$1.26
|
+9 %
|
Bakers
|
$14.54
|
–$0.46
|
+3 %
|
Restaurant Cooks
|
$14.72
|
–$0.28
|
+2 %
|
Baggage Porters & Bellhops
|
$10.25
|
–$4.75
|
+46 %
|
Maids & Housekeeping Cleaners
|
$13.18
|
–$1.82
|
+14 %
|
Receptionists
|
$16.17
|
Above +$1.17
|
N/A
|
Chefs & Head Cooks
|
$25.63
|
Above +$10.63
|
N/A
|
Event Planners
|
$22.31
|
Above +$7.31
|
N/A
|
Lodging Managers
|
$23.07
|
Above +$8.07
|
N/A
|
Food Service Managers
|
$30.74
|
Above +$15.74
|
N/A
Major occupations, including fast food workers, waitstaff, hosts, bartenders, dishwashers, and cashiers, sit several dollars below the proposed minimum. Even roles earning close to the threshold, such as bakers ($14.54 median) and concierges ($13.74 median), would likely see upward adjustments due to wage compression and competitive hiring.
With more than 180,000 Oklahomans working in hospitality-related roles, the impacts would extend across restaurants, hotels, events, and tourism.
"Raising the minimum wage would reshape how hospitality workers are paid across Oklahoma," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink, the hospitality job and career platform that conducted the review.
"From dishwashers in Tulsa to fast-food crews in Lawton, the data shows a clear shift in compensation, especially in the high-turnover jobs that are still several dollars below $15."
