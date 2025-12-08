$15 Wage Proposal Could Lift Pay for 180,000 Oklahoma Hospitality Workers, OysterLink Finds

Key Takeaways:

12 of the 16 major hospitality roles analyzed pay below the proposed $15 minimum wage.

Median wages for high-volume roles — fast food workers ($11.34), cashiers ($13.04), hosts ($10.78), and waitstaff ($9.56) — fall 20% to 36% under the proposed rate.

A $15 minimum wage would require immediate raises of 16% to over 50% in several frontline jobs.

Oklahoma remains at $7.25, below 34 states that already set higher minimum wages.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's June 2026 vote on State Question 832, which would raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2029, could trigger one of the largest wage increases for hospitality workers in state history, according to a new OysterLink analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Oklahoma currently matches the federal minimum wage and trails 34 states with higher baseline pay. If approved, the increase to $15 would more than double the wage floor, significantly affecting frontline hospitality roles where current median wages fall between $9.56 and $14.54.

Occupation Median Hourly Wage Gap vs Proposed $15 % Increase Needed Fast Food & Counter Workers $11.34 –$3.66 +32 % Waiters & Waitresses $9.56 –$5.44 +57 % Hosts & Hostesses $10.78 –$4.22 +39 % Bartenders $10.40 –$4.60 +44 % Dishwashers $12.77 –$2.23 +17 % Cashiers $13.04 –$1.96 +15 % Concierges $13.74 –$1.26 +9 % Bakers $14.54 –$0.46 +3 % Restaurant Cooks $14.72 –$0.28 +2 % Baggage Porters & Bellhops $10.25 –$4.75 +46 % Maids & Housekeeping Cleaners $13.18 –$1.82 +14 % Receptionists $16.17 Above +$1.17 N/A Chefs & Head Cooks $25.63 Above +$10.63 N/A Event Planners $22.31 Above +$7.31 N/A Lodging Managers $23.07 Above +$8.07 N/A Food Service Managers $30.74 Above +$15.74 N/A

Major occupations, including fast food workers, waitstaff, hosts, bartenders, dishwashers, and cashiers, sit several dollars below the proposed minimum. Even roles earning close to the threshold, such as bakers ($14.54 median) and concierges ($13.74 median), would likely see upward adjustments due to wage compression and competitive hiring.

With more than 180,000 Oklahomans working in hospitality-related roles, the impacts would extend across restaurants, hotels, events, and tourism.

"Raising the minimum wage would reshape how hospitality workers are paid across Oklahoma," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink, the hospitality job and career platform that conducted the review.

"From dishwashers in Tulsa to fast-food crews in Lawton, the data shows a clear shift in compensation, especially in the high-turnover jobs that are still several dollars below $15."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top-paying server jobs in Oklahoma City and bartender jobs in Oklahoma City.

The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink