HOSPITALITY PIONEER MINT HOUSE APPOINTS REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY VETERAN JUDY TURCHIN TO ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , a premier hospitality brand offering a new category for long and short-term accommodations, proudly announces the appointment of Judy Turchin as Independent Director to its executive board. Judy, former Equinox Chief Operating Officer, brings more than two decades of real estate and operations knowledge to propel Mint House's vision forward and complement its accomplished executive board.

With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles at renowned companies including Equinox and Blackstone Real Estate, Judy's strategic insights have been pivotal in addressing critical issues spanning customer experience, brand development, real estate growth, and operational excellence at scale. Additionally, as a board and compensation committee member for several consumer brands, Judy's extensive understanding of operations, sales, marketing, and human capital underscores her critical role in propelling Mint House toward innovation and operational excellence in the hospitality sector.

"Judy's commitment to driving value and fostering a positive impact across the industries she serves aligns seamlessly with our mission to exceed industry standards and redefine the hospitality industry," said Christian Lee, CEO of Mint House. "Going forward Judy will play a pivotal role alongside our team and board members in steering Mint House to dynamic and sustained growth."

Consisting of seven members with several decades of combined experience, Mint House's Board of Directors brings together a wealth of hospitality, real estate, operations, and investing expertise. Adding Judy to the board alongside the likes of the former CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the former president of Euro Disney, and investors from Revolution and Ingleside further elevates Mint House's position in the market. Together, this team brings a high-quality and robust set of experience creating a strong and dynamic board.

"I've always been drawn to companies that prioritize the customer experience, and Mint House does this exceptionally well with its apartment-style amenities and connected workspaces," said Judy Turchin, Mint House Independent Director. "I'm excited to collaborate with the incredible team at Mint House as we redefine how consumers experience this new era of travel, and I look forward to being a part of Mint House's continued success."

About Mint House

Founded in 2017, Mint House is a premier hospitality brand that combines the classic comfort of home and the convenience, professionalism, and service of a hotel. Mint House creates a new category on the market for long or short-term stays – whether a traveler needs two days, two weeks, or two months, there's a Mint House suitable for everyone. Mint House's award-winning properties are located throughout the U.S. and are thoughtfully designed with elevated apartment-style amenities and connected workspaces, offering ultimate comfort, personalized service, and consistency for guests.

