Hospitality Pros Say AI Pricing Tools Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven forecasting and pricing tools are expected to have the biggest operational impact on the hospitality industry in 2026, according to a new OysterLink poll of more than 100 restaurant and hospitality professionals across the U.S.

When asked which innovation would most impact day-to-day operations in the coming year, a majority of respondents (58%) selected AI forecasting and pricing tools — far outpacing other emerging technologies in the sector.

Contactless service and ordering ranked second, with 25% of respondents identifying it as the most impactful innovation for streamlining service and improving efficiency.

Meanwhile, automated kitchen systems and personalized guest experience technologies were each selected by 8% of respondents, suggesting that while automation and customization remain important, operators are currently more focused on tools that directly improve cost control and revenue optimization.

"The industry is entering a phase where profitability is increasingly tied to operational precision," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "AI-driven forecasting allows hospitality businesses to better anticipate demand, optimize staffing levels and dynamically adjust pricing — all of which directly impact margins in a high-cost environment."

The poll results reflect a broader industry shift toward adopting AI-enabled tools not just for guest-facing experiences, but for backend operational planning aimed at improving financial resilience.

