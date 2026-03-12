Women's History Month: Women Earn Just 70 Cents on the Dollar in Hospitality's Best-Paying Roles

BLS data shows women make up 54% of the food service workforce — and earn as little as 70 cents for every dollar men make in the same roles.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women make up 53.3% of food service workers and 57.8% of hotel and accommodation staff, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. They are not, however, getting paid like it.

BLS occupational earnings data analyzed by OysterLink, a national hospitality job platform, reveals a persistent and in some roles widening gender wage gap across hospitality

"Hospitality has always had this image of being a place where hustle matters more than background," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "And at the entry level, that's largely true — the gap for dishwashers and fast food workers is minimal. But the further up the career ladder you go, the wider the gap gets. Women are doing the work of running this industry and not seeing it reflected in their paychecks."

The Bartender Problem

The bartender gap stands out as one of the most striking findings in the data. Women bartenders earn $841 per week compared to $1,197 for men — a gap of $356 per week, or $18,512 per year. At 70.3 cents on the dollar, female bartenders face a wider wage gap than the national average across all occupations.

This is particularly notable because bartending is one of the highest-earning front-line hospitality roles — and one where women make up a significant share of the workforce.

Another gap appears in food service management. Women food service managers earn $910 per week compared to $1,250 for men — a difference of $17,680 per year. Women earn just 72.8 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make in the same management role.

"The management gap is the one that should concern the industry most," Eric noted. "You can rationalize some of the front-line differences through tip variability or hours. You can't rationalize a $17,680-a-year gap between male and female food service managers doing the same job. That's a structural problem."

