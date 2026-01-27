Hospitality Workers Prioritize Work-Life Balance Over Promotions in 2026, OysterLink Survey Finds

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by OysterLink reveals a shift in priorities among restaurant and hospitality professionals heading into 2026.

According to OysterLink's latest poll of more than 120 hospitality workers across the U.S., the top career goal for the year ahead isn't a promotion or a job change — it's better work-life balance.

Nearly 40% of respondents said improving work-life balance is their main focus for 2026, outpacing those aiming for a promotion (28%). Meanwhile, 17% of workers plan to switch venues or employers, and another 17% are considering starting something of their own, such as an independent business or side venture.

The findings suggest that while turnover in hospitality remains high, many workers are no longer chasing traditional career ladders at any cost. Instead, they're reassessing what sustainability looks like in an industry known for long hours, physical demands, and unpredictable schedules.

"Hospitality professionals aren't necessarily looking to exit the industry — but they are becoming far more selective about how they work within it," said Milos Eric, General Manager of OysterLink. "For many workers, success in 2026 means stability, predictable schedules, and the ability to build a long-term career without sacrificing personal well-being."

The survey results align with broader shifts across the service sector, where workers increasingly value flexibility and quality of life over rapid advancement. At the same time, the notable share of respondents considering switching employers highlights ongoing retention challenges for restaurant and hospitality operators.

