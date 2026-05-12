Hospitality's Vicious Cycle: Understaffing Is Fueling More Understaffing

Burnout from understaffing and low pay are driving workers out — and making the labor shortage worse

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry's labor shortage may be less of a hiring problem and more of a self-perpetuating cycle.

An OysterLink poll of approximately 100 hospitality professionals found that burnout from understaffing and low pay are the top reasons workers quit. Understaffing is the leading reason workers leave hospitality jobs, cited by 34% of respondents. Low pay followed closely behind at 32%, while poor management accounted for 21% and better opportunities elsewhere just 13%.

Conducted via OysterLink's website and social media channels, the poll points to a cycle many operators are now struggling to break: understaffing increases workloads, heavier workloads accelerate burnout, burnout drives resignations, and those resignations create even deeper understaffing.

The data aligns with the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics JOLTS report, which shows accommodation and food service workers recorded a 4.3% quit rate in March 2026 — the highest of any sector in the U.S. economy and nearly double the private-sector average of 2.2%.

Approximately 75% of hospitality separations are voluntary quits rather than layoffs, highlighting that workers are choosing to leave the industry rather than being forced out.

Low pay appears to be compounding the problem. BLS compensation data shows total compensation for accommodation and food service workers increased just 2.4% over the past year, below the 3.3% inflation rate. In real terms, hospitality workers are earning less than they were a year ago while often taking on heavier workloads due to staffing shortages.

"The industry is stuck in a cycle where understaffing creates burnout, burnout creates turnover, and turnover creates even more understaffing," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Operators trying to reduce labor costs by running lean often end up increasing turnover costs instead."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

PR Representative

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink