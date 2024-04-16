Hospitals and Health Systems Improve Utilization 20% & Surgical Volume 25% with Cultural Transformative Tactics

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing cultural friction within operating rooms has emerged as a critical imperative for healthcare institutions nationwide. Surgical Directions sheds light on the detrimental effects of cultural discord, including high clinician and staff turnover, surgical case volume outmigration, and risks to patient care.

"Improving culture is necessary to deliver great surgical care...but you must play the 'long game'," says Leslie Basham, President, and CEO of Surgical Directions.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry experience, Leslie Basham, President, and CEO of Surgical Directions, outlines four tactics proven to transform the culture of surgical service departments.

Establish a Collaborative Physician-run Governance Committee



A proactive approach to cultural transformation involves empowering constituents to make collaborative decisions. By creating an Operationally Focused Surgical Services Executive Committee, co-chaired by a surgeon and an anesthesiologist, hospitals foster regular and constructive communication among key stakeholders.



Create a Fair and Transparent Surgeon Access System



Implementing a Surgeon Access Subcommittee can help hospitals establish utilization targets and hold surgeons accountable to block policies. By analyzing scheduling patterns and ensuring predictability, institutions can enhance the surgeon and nursing experience while optimizing resources.



Sustain Process Efficiency



Efforts to enhance process efficiency lay the groundwork for cultural change. Multi-disciplinary performance improvement teams focus on central sterile processing, materials management, and OR throughput, driving improvements in patient access, resource utilization, and staff retention.



Elevate OR Performance With Digital Innovation



Fully embracing a digital strategy, hospitals leverage predictive analytical tools like Merlin™ to optimize block scheduling, reallocate cases, and improve surgeon access. This digital transformation not only boosts OR efficiency but also contributes to significant surgical volume increases.

"Through these transformative tactics, hospitals can realize a 20% increase in prime-time utilization as well as a 25% jump in surgical volume with tools like Merlin," added Basham.

To read Leslie Basham's full comments on the subject visit Expert Insights at SurgicalDirections.com/Insights.

