Host Defense® Launches Long-Awaited BrainPower Stack™ Powder!

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Fungi Perfecti, LLC – makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ introduces BrainPower Stack™; a brand new, one-of-a-kind product that "stacks" the power of "The Smart Mushroom" with "Smart Vitamins" in a brain-supporting powder designed to promote a mental edge.*

Nourish Your Neurons™ with brand new BrainPower Stack™ powder!*

This formula was developed by renowned mycologist Paul Stamets. Known for his advanced research on mushroom mycelium and psilocybin, Paul's contributions in the world of mycology have led to new ways of harnessing the power of fungi to support the health of both people and planet. In this unique formula, Stamets combines the well-known neurological benefits from Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium with the neuro-supportive vitamins Niacin (B3 as nicotinic acid) and Vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin) to create targeted support for brain function and day-to-day nerve-generative activity.*

On the launch of BrainPower Stack™, Paul said:

This formula is an important step in developing mycelium-based support for brain health. So much research has been done on Lion's Mane in relation to memory, cognition, and mental clarity, that combining it with isolates known to support the development and generation of neuro-pathways was a 'no-brainer.' This formula is intended for those seeking to gain mental clarity, find new focus, and charge their mental battery.*

BrainPower Stack™ powder is convenient and easy-to-use with a mild flavor profile. It can easily be added to drinks, smoothies, or food recipes. BrainPower Stack™ is available at hostdefense.com , fungi.com , and at health food stores nationwide. This unique formula is brought to you by the "Smart Mushroom" experts at Fungi Perfecti® and Host Defense® Mushrooms™, makers of the #1 best-selling Lion's Mane in the USA. Their certified organic mushroom mycelium is sustainably grown on their farm in Washington state, is vegan, gluten free, and non-GMO, and is third-party tested for quality and safety.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their combined carbon emissions from scopes 1, 2 & 3. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.*

